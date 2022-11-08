

God of War: Ragnarök heeft recent al een update gekregen, waarover je hier meer kan lezen. De veronderstelling was dat dat de day one patch zou zijn voor de game, maar dat blijkt niet het geval. Sony Santa Monica Studio heeft inmiddels ook update 02.00 uitgerold die zij zelf als day one patch aanmerken.

De patch notes van deze update zijn aanzienlijk langer en daaruit leren we dat heel veel kleine issues worden gladgestreken. Hieronder alle details op een rijtje. Het advies is vanzelfsprekend om deze update even te downloaden alvorens je morgen begint met spelen.

Let op: de onderstaande lijst bevat diverse benamingen van wezens en quests.