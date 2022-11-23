Het is tegenwoordig makkelijker dan ooit om zelf een game in elkaar te knutselen en deze te delen op platforms zoals de eShop, Steam en de PlayStation Store. Helaas zijn er echter ook mensen die hopen een makkelijk centje te verdienen – bijvoorbeeld door simpelweg andermans werk te kopiëren – wat resulteert in een sloot titels die vallen onder de noemer ‘shovelware’.

Dergelijke praktijken zijn al langer een probleem bij meerdere platforms en in een brief aan ontwikkelaars heeft Sony nu aangekondigd dat zij strenger gaan optreden tegen shovelware en games die bijvoorbeeld makkelijke Platinum trofeeën uitdelen. In de brief zegt het bedrijf dat ‘spam’ in de PlayStation Store bestraft zal worden, zoals lagere rankings in de zoekresultaten of zelfs het geheel verwijderen van de content en sluiten van accounts.

“SIE strives to ensure that customers can search and discover the full breadth of experiences on PlayStation, and that partners have a fair means of being discovered. When partners oversaturate or “spam” PlayStation™Store with many variants of the same type of content, it can negatively impact both the customer and partner experience.

Partner Requirements & Allowances

When SIE reviews the content submitted to PlayStation™Store, products that have the following characteristics are identified as “spam” or “repetitive” content:

Products whose functionality and/or assets are copied or are not meaningfully different from products already published on PlayStation™Store, irrespective of the publisher of record.

Multiple concepts and product variants, published by individual partners, that have duplicative functionality or experiences, differentiated only by minor variances of functionality or assets.”