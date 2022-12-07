

Nu het einde van het jaar in zicht komt heeft Rockstar Games nog een grote update voor Grand Theft Auto Online klaarstaan. Niet een update zoals we die bijna wekelijks zien met nieuwe activiteiten, kortingen en meer, maar een update waarmee de game technisch verder geoptimaliseerd wordt.

De december update voor GTA Online is gebaseerd op onder andere feedback van de spelers en dit maakt dat er de nodige quality of life verbeteringen worden toegepast. Op de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X zal ray tracing voor reflecties worden toegevoegd om de game weer net wat sprankelender te maken.

Ray tracing is in te schakelen via de Fidelity modus via de grafische instellingen. Hieronder de details op een rijtje.

General Improvements Get to your favorite iFruit Contacts faster — select which Contacts to display or hide via the Interaction Menu.

The Benefactor Terrorbyte can be used to launch Business Sell Missions in all Session types, including Invite-only Sessions.

Take on Agatha’s Casino Story Missions as a solo operator by visiting the Management Office of The Diamond Casino & Resort (these missions previously required at least 2 players).

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will add ray-traced reflections — rendering real-time reflections on many surfaces — via the Fidelity Mode graphics setting. Vehicle Updates New vehicle purchases will arrive in your Garage faster than before.

Select Custom Weaponized Vehicles can now be used in Races, where appropriate — weapons will be disabled outside of GTA Races.

Bicycles will be added to the list of vehicles that can be requested from your Personal Garage when calling the Mechanic.

Players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can enjoy full access to Hao’s Special Works without needing to complete Hao’s introductory race. Economy Updates Completing Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions in Public Sessions will award a High Demand Bonus, bringing this in line with all other business activities, while payouts on Smuggler’s Sell Missions will be permanently tripled.

Wanneer de update precies verwacht mag worden is nog niet bekend, maar het zal in ieder geval deze maand nog zijn.