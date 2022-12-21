

Het jaar is nog niet voorbij, maar Sony lanceert vandaag al de januari sale in de PlayStation Store. Deze sale is vanmiddag live gegaan en geeft korting op meer dan 3.000 games en extra content. Hieronder vallen ook relatief recent uitgebrachte titels, zoals FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 en Need for Speed: Unbound.

Alle deals op een rijtje zetten zou een beetje overdreven zijn, dus we verwijzen je graag door naar de PlayStation Store. Om een indruk te geven hebben we hieronder een greep uit alle aanbiedingen waar je nu van kunt profiteren.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-gen-bundel – Van €79,99 voor €67,99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – Van €109,99 voor €87,99

Elden Ring – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Elden Ring Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €62,99

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Stray – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

NHL 23 PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

NHL 23 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €31,99

F1 22 PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

F1 22 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €31,99

F1 22: Champions Content Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Far Cry 6 Season Pass – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass One – Van €34,99 voor €24,49

Hades – Van €24,99 voor €16,74

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Rust Console Edition – Van €49,99voor €34,99

Rust Console Edition – Ultimate – Van €79,99 voor €55,99

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Disney Dreamlight Valley — Ultimate-editie – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €8,99

Saints Row Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €66,99

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands voor PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-gen-bundel – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

De deals zijn beschikbaar tot 6 januari 2023 en op woensdag 4 januari zal er een kleine update in de aanbiedingen plaatsvinden. PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Klik dan hier.