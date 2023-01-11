

In augustus vorig jaar werd de game Avatar Generations aangekondigd en via een update op de website weten we nu wanneer de game moet verschijnen. De release window is namelijk bijgesteld naar begin 2023, oftewel op korte termijn. De game verschijnt voor zowel iOS als Android en het is mogelijk voor de gebruikers van het laatstgenoemde platform om zich te pre-registreren via Google Play.

Gebruikers van iOS kunnen instellen dat ze een melding krijgen als de game beschikbaar is, dit gaat via de officiële website van het spel. Samen met een meer specifieke release window is er een overzicht met details vrijgegeven en een nieuwe trailer, zie hieronder.

Based on the popular Nickelodeon television series Avatar: The Last Airbender, Avatar Generations is made in collaboration with developer Navigator Games.

In Avatar Generations, players relive the journey of Aang and his friends as they explore the Four Nations in a turn-based, squad RPG mobile game. Players can assemble and customize their own team as they journey across the dynamic map. All the best moments from the Avatar universe are uncovered, alongside new and original content expanding the Four Nations, as players master elements and skills to bring balance to the spiritual and physical world.

Through this free-to-play mobile RPG, players can experience the Avatar’s adventure in their own way—collecting, upgrading and customizing heroes to help them master elements on their epic quest. Battles are immersive and engaging, with customizable team-combos and dynamic camera angles that dive straight into the action.

Avatar Generations closely follows the iconic plot points of the television series, featuring familiar faces along the way such as Katara, Sokka, Zuko, Toph, and the Cabbage Merchant. Each character has their own unique skills so players can level up their own custom Team Avatar. Players can also equip support companions to strengthen their team, including the beloved Momo and Appa. New content will be added regularly, which will follow the journeys of other Avatars including The Legend of Korra.