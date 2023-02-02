

Er gaan al even geruchten rond dat de eerstvolgende grote firmware update voor de PlayStation 5 gepland staat voor een release op 7 maart. Deze firmware update zou onder andere Discord voice chat integratie bevatten en het ziet er naar uit dat dit klopt, want Sony heeft vandaag de beta voor de komende firmware update aangekondigd.

Mensen uit de Verenigde Staten, Canada, Japan, UK, Duitsland en Frankrijk kunnen deelnemen aan deze beta, dus in de Benelux vallen we helaas buiten de boot. Gezamenlijk met de aankondiging heeft Sony ook aangestipt wat de belangrijkste features zijn die op de planning staan, en wat ook getest gaat worden.

Hieronder op een rijtje alle belangrijke details. Het is niet 100% zeker of al deze features het uiteindelijk halen, want dat is afhankelijk van de beta. Afgaande op het verleden is de kans echter klein dat bepaalde features er tussenuit vallen. Zodra de firmware update uitgebracht wordt, krijgen we een definitieve lijst.