Sons of the Forest, de sequel op het succesvolle The Forest, heeft al een lang parcours afgelegd. De game is al meermaals uitgesteld geweest en zou normaal gezien op 23 februari uitkomen op pc. Endnight Games heeft nu echter een verandering aangekondigd: de release van Sons of the Forest op die datum gaat door, maar de game zal eerst in early access vorm verschijnen.

‘It’s been a long journey since we first started ‘Sons of The Forest’ development and it’s grown into the biggest most complex game we have ever made. There is still so much more we want to add; items, new mechanics, gameplay balance and more. We didn’t want to delay again so have instead decided to involve the community in the continued development of this project and keep our February 23rd release date but instead release in Early Access.’

Sons of the Forest volgt hiermee zijn voorganger op: ook die game kwam immers eerst uit in early access vorm en werd door input van de community omgebouwd tot het succesverhaal dat we vandaag de dag kennen.