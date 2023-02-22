Nintendo heeft een nieuwe update voor de Nintendo Switch uitgebracht. Het gaat hier om versie 16.0.0 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden en met slechts twee officiële patch notes komt. Die geven aan dat gebruikersnamen die niet gebruikt kunnen worden, worden aangepast naar ??? en de update komt met wat stabiliteitsverbeteringen.
Niet al te bijzonder dus, maar dataminer Oatmealdome heeft nog wat meer aanpassingen gevonden. De officiële patch notes en die van de dataminer hebben we hieronder in het overzicht op een rijtje geplaatst.
Nintendo
- User nicknames that cannot be used will be replaced with “???” which can be updated from the profile settings.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.
Oatmealdome
- This update appears to be focused on the internals of the OS. The way the OS handles bad word checking was slightly redesigned. The code was moved into its own module seemingly to avoid unnecessary code duplication. The bad words database was also updated. Some rearranging has taken place and new words were added…Some system text was tweaked to fix typos and/or to improve phrasing.
- The QR code in the header image for the “Got Questions About Nintendo Switch?” built-in news item for some regions was updated to use a HTTPS URL.
- The HDMI logo in the legal notices section of System Settings was updated to remove the HDMI connector diagram.
- And now, some internal stuff…
- The built-in browser was updated.
- New error messages were added.
- Nintendo has created a new certificate authority (“G4”). All existing Switch servers use certificates issued by Nintendo’s “G3” CA. (via @shutterbug20002)
- Many OS modules were modified in this update. Changes can vary from simple recompiles with the latest SDK to actual modifications.