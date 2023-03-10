

Hello Games brengt met regelmaat nieuwe content uit voor No Man’s Sky. Recent werd met een nieuwe update ook gelijk PlayStation VR2 ondersteuning toegevoegd. Maar wanneer er een update uitkomt, gaat dit vrijwel altijd gepaard met wat issues en bugs.

Het is daarom haast een zekerheid dat er later meerdere updates voor de game worden uitgebracht. Zo verscheen er vorige week al een update en daar is nu nog een nieuwe patch bijgekomen. Deze kent een wat uitgebreidere lijst aan patch notes en die tref je zoals altijd hieronder.