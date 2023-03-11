

Het duurt nog minder dan een maand voordat The Super Mario Bros. Movie in de bioscopen verschijnt en Nintendo beloofde onlangs dat we nog een laatste trailer zouden krijgen. Die is inmiddels online verschenen en kan je hieronder bekijken via de korte Nintendo Direct.

De trailer laat meer van de Rainbow Road sectie zien. Daarnaast komt Donkey Kong ook even voorbij en natuurlijk barst de trailer van nog veel meer allerlei kleine details die spelers van de games ongetwijfeld herkennen.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie draait vanaf 6 april in de bioscoop.

“While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world,” it reads. “But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy;The Queen’s Gambit), Mario taps into his own power.”