

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR zou in eerste instantie bij de release van PlayStation VR2 verschijnen, maar Supermassive Games had net even iets meer tijd nodig. Na uitstel van een paar weken is de release nu echt aanstaande en daarom zijn ook de Trophies online gegaan op het PlayStation Network.

Lang is de lijst met Trophies niet en opvallend is dat het merendeel gouden en zilveren Trophies zijn. Dit vraagt je onder andere om de game uit te spelen zonder dood te gaan en ook zul je verschillende collectables moeten ‘verzamelen’ door ze te slopen.

Hieronder op een rijtje alle doelstellingen, maar weet dat het wat lichte spoilers kent.

Platinum

Final Nightmare

-Collect all trophies

Goud

Frozen Hell Survivor

-Finish ‘Frozen Hell’

Death to all Gargoyles

-Destroy all marked gargoyles

The Collector

-Pick up all the weapons at least once

The Saviour

-Save all the trapped passengers

God Mode

-Finish the game without getting killed

A Moment of Hope

-Unlock the last message after the credits

Eternal Damnation

-Unlock the last comment from Belial after the credits

Zilver

Into the Ship’s Heart Survivor

-Finish ‘Into the Ship’s Heart’

Burning Trials Survivor

-Finish ‘Burning trials’

Into the Abyss Survivor

-Finish ‘Into the Abyss’

Panopticon Survivor

-Finish ‘Panopticon’

Welcome to Inferno Survivor

-Finish ‘Welcome to Inferno’

The Destroyer of Gargoyles

-Destroy a marked gargoyle

Gunslinger

-Reach multiplier 10

The Monster

-Kill all the passengers

The Uncaring

-Abandon all the passengers

Brons

Maiden Voyage Survivor

-Finish “Maiden Voyage”

Abandon All Hope Survivor

-Finish ‘Abandon All Hope’

Ancient Temple Survivor

-Finish ‘Ancient temple’

Enjoy your Stay Survivor

-Finish ‘Enjoy your Stay’

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is vanaf 16 maart verkrijgbaar voor PlayStation VR2.