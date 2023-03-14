The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR zou in eerste instantie bij de release van PlayStation VR2 verschijnen, maar Supermassive Games had net even iets meer tijd nodig. Na uitstel van een paar weken is de release nu echt aanstaande en daarom zijn ook de Trophies online gegaan op het PlayStation Network.
Lang is de lijst met Trophies niet en opvallend is dat het merendeel gouden en zilveren Trophies zijn. Dit vraagt je onder andere om de game uit te spelen zonder dood te gaan en ook zul je verschillende collectables moeten ‘verzamelen’ door ze te slopen.
Hieronder op een rijtje alle doelstellingen, maar weet dat het wat lichte spoilers kent.
Platinum
Final Nightmare
-Collect all trophies
Goud
Frozen Hell Survivor
-Finish ‘Frozen Hell’
Death to all Gargoyles
-Destroy all marked gargoyles
The Collector
-Pick up all the weapons at least once
The Saviour
-Save all the trapped passengers
God Mode
-Finish the game without getting killed
A Moment of Hope
-Unlock the last message after the credits
Eternal Damnation
-Unlock the last comment from Belial after the credits
Zilver
Into the Ship’s Heart Survivor
-Finish ‘Into the Ship’s Heart’
Burning Trials Survivor
-Finish ‘Burning trials’
Into the Abyss Survivor
-Finish ‘Into the Abyss’
Panopticon Survivor
-Finish ‘Panopticon’
Welcome to Inferno Survivor
-Finish ‘Welcome to Inferno’
The Destroyer of Gargoyles
-Destroy a marked gargoyle
Gunslinger
-Reach multiplier 10
The Monster
-Kill all the passengers
The Uncaring
-Abandon all the passengers
Brons
Maiden Voyage Survivor
-Finish “Maiden Voyage”
Abandon All Hope Survivor
-Finish ‘Abandon All Hope’
Ancient Temple Survivor
-Finish ‘Ancient temple’
Enjoy your Stay Survivor
-Finish ‘Enjoy your Stay’
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is vanaf 16 maart verkrijgbaar voor PlayStation VR2.
