Op het YouTube-kanaal van PlayStation is een eerste trailer gedropt van Neo Berlin 2087, een futuristische shooter die gemaakt is door het Duitse Elysium Game Studio. Deze aankondiging ging al direct gepaard met een hoop gameplay, maar momenteel ziet alles er nog heel ruw uit (logisch, gezien de game nog in een pre-alpha fase zit).

We mogen een unieke shooter verwachten in een cyberpunk wereld die zowel in third-person als in first-person gespeeld wordt. De ontwikkelaar omschrijft hun game als volgt:

‘Neo Berlin 2087: Technological advancements and cyberization have divided society into a two class system, where the rich are ruling over the city while the poor are fighting for survival inside the slums and in the deadly wasteland outside the new Berlin city walls. Dive into an emotional cyberpunk journey about justice, friendship, love, guilt, sacrifice and betrayal.

As a detective, you can uncover the truth in ways others cannot. You have a unique ability to understand human behavior and find clues to solve cases. You can extract valuable information by hacking into the minds of suspects. Every emotion, thought, and memory provides a piece of the puzzle to bring justice and expose hidden secrets. Despite the challenges of navigating complex social and political landscapes, your commitment to justice never wavers. Are you ready to take on the challenge of being an investigator and bring justice to those who need it most in the city?’