Deze week kunnen fans van het excellente Forza Horizon zich vermaken met nieuwe content. Op 27 april gaat namelijk de ‘High Performance’ content live (voorafgegaan door een update op 25 april) en die voegt een ‘permanente race ovaal’ toe aan het Horizon Stadium. De laatste keer dat we iets dergelijks zagen in een Forza-game, was in de LEGO uitbreiding van Forza Horizon 4.
“This series, the Horizon Stadium is transformed into an Oval Circuit decorated with various Horizon race-inspired props. While this area can be fully explored in Free Roam for the High Performance series only, the track itself has been permanently added as a race route to the game.
Players can launch the Horizon Oval Circuit as a Road Racing event for solo, cooperative and competitive play, set their fastest leaderboard lap time on it in Rivals and even use it as a new EventLab build stub.”
Daarnaast heeft de ontwikkelaar ook aangegeven dat de volgende zaken aangepakt zullen worden met de update van 25 april.
- The 2001 #4 Ford Focus RS has been added to the Autoshow for reacquisition.
- An issue that caused the Arzate Sprint Challenge and Forest Trail Master to not be marked as completed has been resolved.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Apex Predators “Let it B” mission from being completed.
- We’ve addressed an issue that saw the stock PI rating being shown in various menus and event leaderboards despite the player’s car being upgraded.
- Pinned Challenges showing unintendedly doubled requirements have been fixed.
- On PC, improvements have been made to performance degradation that occurred in two scenarios: while driving through the deformable sand dunes, and while driving the 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT.
- On Steam, we’ve fixed the mismatched achievements unlocked in the Xbox app.