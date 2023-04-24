“This series, the Horizon Stadium is transformed into an Oval Circuit decorated with various Horizon race-inspired props. While this area can be fully explored in Free Roam for the High Performance series only, the track itself has been permanently added as a race route to the game.

Players can launch the Horizon Oval Circuit as a Road Racing event for solo, cooperative and competitive play, set their fastest leaderboard lap time on it in Rivals and even use it as a new EventLab build stub.”