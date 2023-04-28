Zodra de ene sale in de PlayStation Store is afgelopen, staat de volgende klaar. Je kunt er tegenwoordig je klok er min of meer op gelijk zetten. Zodoende is nu de Gouden Week Sale van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store, die met name korting geeft op games uit Japan.

De totale sale beslaat meer dan 400 aanbiedingen, dus wellicht zit er wat interessants voor je tussen. Hieronder een greep uit de aanbiedingen en voor het volledige overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Resident Evil 8: Village PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Resident Evil 8: Village – Winters’ Expansion PS4 & PS5 – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

Resident Evil 2 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Monster Hunter Rise PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS4 & PS5) – Van €49,99 voor €37,49

Tetris Effect: Connected – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Resident Evil 5 – €19,99 voor €7,99

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition – Van €59,99 voor €38,99

Resident Evil 0 – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition – Van €119,99 voor €19,19

Shadow of the Colossus – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Persona 5 Royal – Van €59,99 voor €38,99

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition – Van €34,99 voor €17,49

NioH 2 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

The Last Guardian – Van €34,99 voor €13,99

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Lost Judgment PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €20,99

Heb je nog PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Klik dan hier.