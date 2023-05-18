

De shooter Isonzo is inmiddels al geruime tijd verkrijgbaar op de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Net zoals bij voorgaande delen in de WWI-reeks, krijgt ook deze titel goede ondersteuning na de release.

De ontwikkelaar heeft aangekondigd dat er een gratis nieuwe map aan de game is toegevoegd. Het gaat hier om de Grappa map, waarvan je hieronder een trailer kunt bekijken. Samen met deze gratis map is er ook betaalde DLC uitgekomen: het ‘Expedition Units’ pakket.

Dit pakket komt met 12 uniformen, 24 headgear items, 2 gezichtsitems, 7 gezichtshaar items en 3 gezichten. Dit is puur cosmetische content en kan aangeschaft worden voor € 9,99.

During the First World War, the Italians set up a last line of defense on the Monte Grappa in a final attempt to stop the German and Austro-Hungarian armies from reaching Venice and thus controlling critical parts of the country. Isonzo’s free Grappa update reconstructs this confrontation, giving players the opportunity to experience history and perhaps even change its course as they make their way through cratered landscapes littered with trenches.

In order to reach the mighty peak, however, German soldiers must first tread through the forests in the valleys of the Massiccio del Grappa. The Italian army will fight tooth and nail to stop them on their path to conquer Monte Tomba, Castel Cesil, Monte Palon and finally Cima Della Mandria. These mountains were all crucial in the struggle for Monte Grappa, and thus of utmost importance when it came to either defending or capturing them.

With the Grappa update, all sides of the war gain access to additional weapons to bring with them to the battlefield. The unique-looking Dreyse M1908 can now be equipped by German soldiers, and the Austro-Hungarians can arm themselves with the massive Gasser M1870. The Italian army has received The Revolver Orbea Hermanos – Tettoni 1916 to use while they attempt to defend their territory.