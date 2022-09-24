Het is nog geen twee weken sinds de release van Isonzo, maar Blackmill Games en M2H hebben al een grote update voor de game uitgebracht. Deze komt met diverse bug fixes en verbeteringen voor de shooter, die zich afspeelt tijdens de Eerste Wereldoorlog.

Je kunt de volledige lijst patch notes hieronder bekijken. Ook mag je zeer binnenkort de review van Isonzo op PlaySense verwachten.

Isonzo Patch Notes September

Balancing

We are collecting your feedback regarding balancing and we are planning adjustments. This is a sensitive process, so we want to make sure we have the correct picture of the situation before making big changes.

Saving

We have made saving more robust, providing fallback opportunities if anything goes wrong, and saving more often than before. This is to make sure you don’t lose progress when the game closes abruptly.

Bots

We made some adjustments to bots in the last patch and this one, and wanted to see how they feel now. Mainly we re-enabled a measure that reduces their lethality, that was also active in Verdun and Tannenberg, so we hope they will feel better balanced again. Let us know what you think!

Recalibrating XP

Our first pass was to make sure that playing the game would stay interesting to fanatic players. However, this caused early-game unlocks to be slower and more difficult to obtain in normal play, than intended. This patch eases the XP curve, especially for early levels, and makes some challenge conditions less of a grind.

Screen Shake

We have made call-ins less prominent by reducing screen shake over distance, and adjusting the cooldown times for them.

Miscellanious bug fixes