

Rockstar Games werkt al een lange tijd aan Grand Theft Auto VI, maar voor die release daar is kunnen we ons nog altijd met Grand Theft Auto V en dan met name Online vermaken. Daarvoor heeft de ontwikkelaar nu een nieuwe grote uitbreiding aangekondigd: San Andreas Mercenaries.

Deze uitbreiding staat gepland voor 13 juni en is gratis voor iedereen die de game bezit. In deze uitbreiding zul je een strijd zien tussen elite piloten en ex-militairen die het opnemen tegen de grootste PMC van San Andreas. Een omschrijving hieronder:

“Expert aircraft mechanic and ace pilot Charlie Reed is putting together a squadron of proficient aviators and guns-for-hire known only as the Los Santos Angels to take on new lucrative private work, stealing sensitive data from server farms, conducting raids, and dropping explosive payloads on high-value targets across the state.

With Charlie’s help, the Mammoth Avenger will become an enhanced aerial command centre equipped with a new Operations Terminal and weapons system upgrades. Plus, you’ll embark upon new ventures running valuable contraband on the ground as well as come across spontaneous opportunities to liberate cash and commodities from lucrative roving targets.”