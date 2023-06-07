Nu de release van F1 23 snel dichterbij komt heeft EA Games de soundtrack van de racegame bekendgemaakt. Het betreft een vrij diverse soundtrack, gevuld met 35 nummers door artiesten uit 16 verschillende landen. Hieronder vallen bekende namen als Martin Garrix, Tiësto en meer.
Ook ‘See The Light’ is present, een gloednieuw nummer van Swedish House Mafia in samenwerking met Fridayy. De muziek is volgens EA afgestemd op het wereldwijde publiek dat de sport een warm hart toedraagt en de gehele line-up hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.
|
|ARTIST
|SONG
|COUNTRY
|070 Shake
|Cocoon (Martin Garrix & Space Ducks Remix)
|USA / Netherlands
|100 gecs
|757
|USA
|2hollis
|FORFEIT
|USA
|Anna Lunoe & Touch Sensitive
|Real Talk (Boys Noize Remix)
|Australia
|Anna of the North
|I Do You
|Norway
|BAYNK ft. DRAMA
|1 Chance
|New Zealand
|Catching Flies
|Oi
|UK
|DNMO
|Speed of Light
|UK
|Flume
|Go (Otik Remix)
|Australia / UK
|Fred V ft. Hamzaa
|Freefall
|UK
|Golden Features ft. Rromarin
|Endit
|Australia
|Hot Chip
|Eleanor (Krystal Klear Remix)
|UK / Ireland
|J Wax
|Oceans
|Scotland
|JADED
|Show My Love
|UK (Italian, Iranian, Jamaican)
|Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade ft. The Moth & The Flame
|Alive
|Canada, USA
|LODATO x Ally Ahern
|Don’t Cry
|USA
|LoveLeo
|All Or Nothing
|USA
|LP Giobbi ft. Little Jet
|Can’t Let You Go
|USA
|Metrik
|Immortal
|UK
|Nicky Romero, EDX
|Out Of Control
|Netherlands / Switzerland
|Rêve
|Big Boom
|Canada
|Romy & Fred again..
|Strong
|UK
|SBTRKT
|Miss The Days
|UK
|Skrillex ft. Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady
|Supersonic (My Existence)
|USA
|SOLAH
|Everything is Possible
|UK
|Solardo, Vintage Culture, Lowes
|Adidas & Pearls
|UK / Brazil
|Sophie and the Giants ft. MEARSY
|DNA
|UK
|Swedish House Mafia ft. Fridayy
|See The Light
|Sweden
|The Chemical Brothers
|No Reason
|UK
|Tiësto x Tate McRae
|10:35
|Netherlands
|Tseba
|We’ve Got A Good Thing Going
|Australia
|Unglued x Whiney x Lens ft. Doktor
|If You Like That
|UK / USA
|Wet Leg
|Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
|UK / Belgium
|Whyte Fang
|Transport God
|Australia
|Wilkinson x Issey Cross
|Used to This
|UK