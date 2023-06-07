Nu de release van F1 23 snel dichterbij komt heeft EA Games de soundtrack van de racegame bekendgemaakt. Het betreft een vrij diverse soundtrack, gevuld met 35 nummers door artiesten uit 16 verschillende landen. Hieronder vallen bekende namen als Martin Garrix, Tiësto en meer.

Ook ‘See The Light’ is present, een gloednieuw nummer van Swedish House Mafia in samenwerking met Fridayy. De muziek is volgens EA afgestemd op het wereldwijde publiek dat de sport een warm hart toedraagt en de gehele line-up hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

ARTIST SONG COUNTRY
070 Shake Cocoon (Martin Garrix & Space Ducks Remix) USA / Netherlands
100 gecs 757 USA
2hollis FORFEIT USA
Anna Lunoe & Touch Sensitive Real Talk (Boys Noize Remix) Australia
Anna of the North I Do You Norway
BAYNK ft. DRAMA 1 Chance New Zealand
Catching Flies Oi UK
DNMO Speed of Light UK
Flume Go (Otik Remix) Australia / UK
Fred V ft. Hamzaa Freefall UK
Golden Features ft. Rromarin Endit Australia
Hot Chip Eleanor (Krystal Klear Remix) UK / Ireland
J Wax Oceans Scotland
JADED Show My Love UK (Italian, Iranian, Jamaican)
Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade ft. The Moth & The Flame Alive Canada, USA
LODATO x Ally Ahern Don’t Cry USA
LoveLeo All Or Nothing USA
LP Giobbi ft. Little Jet Can’t Let You Go USA
Metrik Immortal UK
Nicky Romero, EDX Out Of Control Netherlands / Switzerland
Rêve Big Boom Canada
Romy & Fred again.. Strong UK
SBTRKT Miss The Days UK
Skrillex ft. Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady Supersonic (My Existence) USA
SOLAH Everything is Possible UK
Solardo, Vintage Culture, Lowes Adidas & Pearls UK / Brazil
Sophie and the Giants ft. MEARSY DNA UK
Swedish House Mafia ft. Fridayy See The Light Sweden
The Chemical Brothers No Reason UK
Tiësto x Tate McRae 10:35 Netherlands
Tseba We’ve Got A Good Thing Going Australia
Unglued x Whiney x Lens ft. Doktor If You Like That UK / USA
Wet Leg Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) UK / Belgium
Whyte Fang Transport God Australia
Wilkinson x Issey Cross Used to This UK