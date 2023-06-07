ARTIST SONG COUNTRY 070 Shake Cocoon (Martin Garrix & Space Ducks Remix) USA / Netherlands 100 gecs 757 USA 2hollis FORFEIT USA Anna Lunoe & Touch Sensitive Real Talk (Boys Noize Remix) Australia Anna of the North I Do You Norway BAYNK ft. DRAMA 1 Chance New Zealand Catching Flies Oi UK DNMO Speed of Light UK Flume Go (Otik Remix) Australia / UK Fred V ft. Hamzaa Freefall UK Golden Features ft. Rromarin Endit Australia Hot Chip Eleanor (Krystal Klear Remix) UK / Ireland J Wax Oceans Scotland JADED Show My Love UK (Italian, Iranian, Jamaican) Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade ft. The Moth & The Flame Alive Canada, USA LODATO x Ally Ahern Don’t Cry USA LoveLeo All Or Nothing USA LP Giobbi ft. Little Jet Can’t Let You Go USA Metrik Immortal UK Nicky Romero, EDX Out Of Control Netherlands / Switzerland Rêve Big Boom Canada Romy & Fred again.. Strong UK SBTRKT Miss The Days UK Skrillex ft. Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady Supersonic (My Existence) USA SOLAH Everything is Possible UK Solardo, Vintage Culture, Lowes Adidas & Pearls UK / Brazil Sophie and the Giants ft. MEARSY DNA UK Swedish House Mafia ft. Fridayy See The Light Sweden The Chemical Brothers No Reason UK Tiësto x Tate McRae 10:35 Netherlands Tseba We’ve Got A Good Thing Going Australia Unglued x Whiney x Lens ft. Doktor If You Like That UK / USA Wet Leg Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) UK / Belgium Whyte Fang Transport God Australia Wilkinson x Issey Cross Used to This UK