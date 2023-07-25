Codemasters heeft weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor F1 23, versie 1.08 om precies te zijn. Deze update komt met een aantal probleemoplossingen, waardoor steeds meer issues in de game gladgestreken worden.
Ook introduceert de update de F1 Replay modus in het spel, waarmee je races uit eerder dit seizoen na kunt bootsen. Hierbij zullen de races ingesteld zijn op hoe de startgrid eruitzag, waarbij je de keuze hebt uit alle coureurs om de geschiedenis op de baan te herschrijven.
Alle details van deze nieuwe update hieronder:
- Addition of F1® Replay Event Type in F1® World
- Addition of AI drivers to League Racing
- Fixed an issue where, in some instances, unrealistic lap times could be set in Time Trial after triggering an Instant Replay. All Time Trial Leaderboards have been reset.
- Fixed an issue where in Two Player Career drivers would receive an incorrect tyre allocation at weekends following one with a Sprint
- Fixed an issue where Qualifying Practice Programmes would be much harder than other programs in Career
- Fixed an issue where the pit lane speed limit in Jeddah was incorrect
- Fixed an issue where some session start times were incorrect at Bahrain and Jeddah
- Fixed an issue where ‘Rival Telemetry mode’ in Time Trial was not working
- Fixed an issue where too many resource points were awarded despite the settings being set to ‘reduced’ in Career modes
- Fixed an inaccuracy where the DRS light would be present on some F2 cars
- Fixed an issue where DRS could be activated when behind another driver as soon as they leave the pitlane at Austria
- Fixed an issue where timer may display incorrect time when spectating qualifying sessions
- Fixed an issue where, in some instances, Invite Friends list would be blank when having a large number of friends
- Fixed an audio issue where, in some instances, Max Verstappen would be given Driver of the Day instead of the actual awardee
- Fixed an issue where the race engineer would be hopelessly optimistic
- Fixed an issue where ‘Resource Rundown Screen’ would not show all earned Development Resource Points and Boosts in Career modes
- Improved AI speed when set above 100 difficulty
- Fixed an issue where players would be unable to join a LAN game
- General Stability Improvements
- Various Minor Fixes
Benieuwd naar F1 23? Dan kan je meer over de game lezen in onze review.
