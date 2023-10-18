

F1 23 is inmiddels al enige tijd verkrijgbaar en een onderdeel van de franchise is tegenwoordig de inclusie van de Formule 2, maar dan wel het seizoen van vorig jaar. Het huidige seizoen wordt altijd later toegevoegd en dat moment is nu daar.

F1 23 is van een nieuwe update voorzien en die voegt dus het F2 2023 seizoen aan de game toe, geheel gratis. Daarnaast is er nog een andere toevoeging, die van de ‘F1 Pro Series’ coureurs aan de driver pool van My Team.

Tot slot zijn er nog wat fixes voor wat issues. Alle details hieronder op een rijtje.