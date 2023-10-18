F1 23 is inmiddels al enige tijd verkrijgbaar en een onderdeel van de franchise is tegenwoordig de inclusie van de Formule 2, maar dan wel het seizoen van vorig jaar. Het huidige seizoen wordt altijd later toegevoegd en dat moment is nu daar.
F1 23 is van een nieuwe update voorzien en die voegt dus het F2 2023 seizoen aan de game toe, geheel gratis. Daarnaast is er nog een andere toevoeging, die van de ‘F1 Pro Series’ coureurs aan de driver pool van My Team.
Tot slot zijn er nog wat fixes voor wat issues. Alle details hieronder op een rijtje.
- Addition of the F2™ 2023 season in-game
- Addition of ‘F1® Pro Series’ drivers to the Icon driver pool in My Team
- Sports Update for F1® 23, changes to vehicle geometry, bodywork, sponsors, colours, and team attire have all been made
- Fixed an issue where the Singapore Grand Prix was incorrectly 61 laps instead of 62
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to get ‘Speeding under the Safety Car’ penalties when entering the pits with a negative delta time
- Fixed an incorrect bump on the pitlane entry of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, potentially unsettling the car
- Fixed an issue with corner cutting and track limits at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. This necessitates TT leaderboards for Las Vegas to be reset in this patch
- Fixed an issue where the front suspension on the official cars was not attached to the wheel
- Fixed an issue where textures on top of the halo were not correct on the Ferrari SF-23
- General Stability Improvements
- Various Minor Fixes