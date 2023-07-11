F1 2023 werd door de pers positief ontvangen, zo was ook onze Lennard erg te spreken over het spel. Natuurlijk zijn er altijd punten die verbeterd kunnen worden, en een nieuwe patch zorgt nu voor een aantal oplossingen.
Update 1.07 pakt onder andere twee bugs aan die zich alleen voordoen op de Xbox. Als je daar gebruikmaakte van een Logitech-stuur, werd bijvoorbeeld de autosave uitgeschakeld. Voor alle versies geldt dat de audio soms wegviel, wat ook met de nieuwe patch opgelost wordt.
De volledige lijst met verbeteringen voor update 1.07 is als volgt:
- Fixed an issue where equal performance cars did not have equal tyre wear rates
- Fixed an issue in Career where contract negotiations and driver retirements occur before the last race of the season
- Fixed an issue where players experience loss of Force Feedback while playing with a Logitech wheel on Xbox
- Fixed an issue where players experience loss of auto save feature while playing with a Logitech wheel on Xbox
- Fixed an issue where Force Feedback can be lost after returning focus to the game on PC
- Fixed an issue where AI drivers could slow down and match player speed during Qualifying Inlaps
- Fixed an issue in the Community Grand Prix where participating in the event would lock assists for other game modes
- Fixed an issue in My Team Career where sponsor decals could not be removed only replaced
- Fixed an issue in Multiplayer where FPS could drop any time someone disconnects from a race mid-session
- Fixed an issue in F1 World where using a team member with the “lower cost to boost” perk can result in prices becoming much larger
- Fixed an issue where Sponsor boards would be black at Singapore
- Fixed an issue where in cockpit camera no pit limit speed or distance warning message would be present
- Fixed an issue in Time Trial where any change to the “F1 Dial’ OSD element would not be saved
- Fixed an issue where Gamertags were displayed incorrectly on screen
- Updated news article in Chapter 10 of Braking Point
- Fixed an issue where changing primary Engine Supplier at the start of a new My Team Career Season would cause a crash
- Fixed an issue where, for some players, audio would drop out during gameplay
- Fixed an issue where some EA app players were unable to purchase consumables
- Fixed an issue where game could crash when returning to a windowed game mode
- Fixed an issue where the Tyre Set information was not correct in the UDP telemetry data
- General Stability Improvements
- Various Minor Fixes