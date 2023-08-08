Codemasters heeft de patch notes gedeeld van update 1.09 voor F1 23. De update brengt een aantal veranderingen en fixes.
F1 23 Update 1.09
- Fixed an issue where players could take control of their car in the pitlane after using flashback when exiting the pits
- Fixed an issue where, in some instances, players could get disqualified from the race in multiplayer when being disqualified from the formation lap
- Fixed an issue where looking around while in the cockpit was reduced
- Fixed an issue where drivers would have incorrect helmets after changing team in Career modes
- Fixed an issue where Casper Akkermann, Devon Butler, and Jamie Chadwick had incorrect helmets when chosen as a teammate in Grand Prix
- Fixed an issue where gamertags would sometimes show in unexpected areas
- Fixed an issue where equal performance was always enabled in LAN modes
- Fixed an issue where, in some instances, race sessions would not load with UDP telemetry connected
- General Stability Improvements
- Various Minor Fixes
- All F1® World events that previously matched the player’s Tech Level have been adjusted to match a slightly lower Tech Level
- F1® World Tech Level ‘Modifier’ setting can now be applied to all Solo events that use Tech Level, allowing optional difficulty increases
- The F1® World Tech Level ‘Modifier’ setting has been updated to allow any value from zero to +150 (previously -100 to +100)
- Lower Tech Level events in F1® World will now scale as player Tech Level increases