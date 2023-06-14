

Rockstar Games kondigde onlangs de San Andreas Mercenaries update aan voor GTA Online en die is nu beschikbaar, geheel gratis voor alle spelers van de game. In deze nieuwe content zal je met Charlie Reed en zijn huurlingen de aanval inzetten op Merryweather Security in Project Overthrow – een gloednieuwe reeks missies te land, ter zee en in de lucht.

Ook kan je nieuwe transportcontracten aannemen om je smokkelskills aan het werk te zetten in Los Santos Angels Operations. Daarnaast zijn er nieuwe upgrades voor de Mammoth Avenger, zoals een Operations Terminal om hem te veranderen in een vliegend commandocentrum, ideaal als vertrekpunt voor Project Overthrow en Los Santos Angels Operations.

Nieuwe upgrades voor de Hangar, zoals de MK II Weapon Workshop, Hangar Staff en Avenger Storage

Nieuwe Smuggler Source en Sell Missions beschikbaar via de laptop in de Hangar

Nieuwe voertuigen, zoals de Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Declasse Walton L35, Vapid Ratel, F-160 Raiju en de Mammoth Streamer216 en meer

Nieuw wapen: De Tactical SMG is nu verkrijgbaar bij de Gun Van

De nieuwe tab Career laat je zien hoe je criminele carrière vordert (PS5/XSX)

De Vinewood Car Club is nu geopend voor GTA+-leden (PS5/XSX)

San Andreas Mercenaries

Werk samen met de grootste waaghalzen van Los Santos en herover de stad in GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries. Trek ten strijde tegen Merryweather Security met explosieve guerrillatactieken als een van de Los Santos Angels en voer op grote hoogte risicovolle operaties uit in de hele staat.

Charlie Reed heeft een cv om u tegen te zeggen. Deze vliegtuigmonteur, werkzaam in de hangar, is een voormalige commando die in de loop der jaren ruime ervaring heeft opgedaan op het gebied van overvallen in Los Santos. Daarnaast werkt hij aan Project Overthrow, een meervoudig aanvalsplan om Merryweather Security van zijn voetstuk te stoten.

Charlie vindt dat Merryweather rijk zat is, en dus is het voor hem en voor jouw smokkelactiviteiten een win-winscenario om het bedrijf met riskante projecten geld afhandig te maken. Project Overthrow bestaat uit zes nieuwe missies voor 1–4 spelers waarin je mag laten zien dat je een echte huurling bent. Ga op verkenningsmissie, haal kostbare apparatuur op, voer gewaagde reddingen uit en vecht tegen de goed geoliede oorlogsmachine van Merryweather.

Je start Project Overthrow via de nieuwe Operations Terminal, een upgrade voor de Mammoth Avenger die verkrijgbaar is bij Warstock Cache & Carry.

Nieuwe Avenger-upgrades

De Mammoth Avenger is nu nog veelzijdiger. Je hoeft niet meer in het bezit te zijn van een Facility (of Hangar) om een Avenger te kopen en gebruiken, en via het menu Interaction kun je hem altijd naar je toe laten komen. Als je een hangar met een workshop hebt, kun je je vliegende fort aanpassen met militaire upgrades, zoals mitrailleurs aan de voorkant, raketten, een stealthmodule en een verdedigingssysteem tegen raketten.

De Operations Terminal is een upgrade in het interieur waarmee je toegang krijgt tot Project Overthrow en de hierboven beschreven Los Santos Angels Operations. Je kunt deze terminal kopen bij Charlie in de hangar of via het menu Charlie Upgrades terwijl jij, je Avenger aan het aanpassen bent. Als je wilt meevechten, maar nog geen hangar hebt, kun je de Operations Terminal kopen tijdens het upgraden van de Avenger op de website van Warstock Cache & Carry.

De Mammoth Avenger Thruster is een tweede nieuwe upgrade voor de Avenger. Als je hoog boven de stad de automatische piloot van je mobiele luchtbasis hebt ingeschakeld, maar zelf op de grond staat, kun je de Mammoth Avenger Thruster naar je locatie sturen via het menu Interaction. Zodra je vlak bij het laadruim aan de achterkant van de Avenger bent, kun je op D-pad rechts drukken om naar binnen te gaan.

Nieuwe voertuigen

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Declasse Walton L35

Vapid Ratel

Mammoth Raiju

Deze update bevat meer en voor een nog uitgebreider overzicht kan je hier terecht. Ook beloofde Rockstar Games een update voor de game uit te rollen met allerlei quality-of-life verbeteringen. Zie daarvoor de patch notes hieronder: