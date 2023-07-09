Sniper Elite 5 heeft sinds de release meerdere uitbreidingen ontvangen en na een jaar komt daar nu een einde aan. Rebellion heeft Kraken Awakes uitgebracht, wat het laatste pakket met extra content voor de game is.
Dit pakket bevat een gloednieuwe missie waarin Karl Fairburne naar een militaire haven wordt gestuurd waar een vliegdekschip wordt gebouwd. In de avond zul je de duisternis moeten gebruiken om stilletjes het gebied te betreden en het schip te saboteren. Als extra opdracht zul je tegelijkertijd ook moeten afrekenen met Friedrich Vogel.
Verder mag je nog een nieuw wapen verwachten, het nieuwe Mod.712 pistool dat samen met de Patriot skin komt. Voor Karl is er een American Airborne skin beschikbaar via dit pakket. Voor spelers van de multiplayer is er nog een gratis nieuwe multiplayer map beschikbaar gesteld: The Abandoned Quarry.
Hieronder hebben we een trailer van de nieuwe content en daaronder de patch notes van de laatste update.
General:
- Weapons – Active Reload Indicator is now positioned corretly
- Pistols – The correct reload animation is now observed for all pistols while in incapacitate state during gameplay
- Airborne Elite – Name of the ‘Parachute Regiment’ skin shows correctly
- Epic – DLC – The correct textures are now present in specific locations in all DLC levels
- Scope on the PZB39 anti-tank rifle appears correctly
- Female character – M.Pist.44 – Prone player character’s hand is now aligned correctly while aiming ‘M.Pist.44′ SMG and moving the camera view in up and down direction
- SPA – Axis Invasion – ‘Ghillie suit sniper’ text no longer overflows from the template after changing the ‘Menu Text Size’
- Access to Upper Platform at end of Mission 8 in now granted
- The appropriate holding animation of ‘Carl Gustav m/1945′ is now observed while walking in crouch position through ADS view during gameplay
- Player character is no longer observed to be holding the binoculars in their hands improperly in prone position
- ‘P.K Berlin’ scope equipped with the ‘Gewehr 1943′ riffle is no longer observed to be clipping with the player character while aiming
- Shooting Range – The correct magazine size of all weapons is now observed after changing the weapons repeatedly from the workbench
- TERA – Reload wheel is no longer observed appearing twice for the client on successfully reloading the rifle after emptying the clip
- Occupied Residence – Polish Language – Achievement title for destroying Moller’s car is now correctly listed as ‘It’ll Buff Right Out’
- PS4 – Research Base – Intro FMV is now present after loading into mission
- Tide of War – Tank can no longer be destroyed partially off the map
- Axis Invasion – Players will no longer crash when attempting to join a game after leaving and rejoining lobby several times
- Survival – Amongst the Rubble – Operation 3 Wave C – PS4 – The appropriate frame rate is now observed when the player is moving around the church area facing the opera building
Localisation:
- ‘Saboteur’ DLC pack in the store now has the correct title
- ‘Up Close and Personal’ DLC pack in the store now has the correct title
Multiplayer:
- An instance where an XBox One Host Crashed, producing a crash dump when exiting binos has now been resolved.
- Landing Zone – Host and clients successfully proceed into gameplay after starting the cross-play multiplayer match
- Players no longer observe a 12011 timeout error when loading into the game after multiple platforms joined the same host’s QM lobby
- Dam NC – Garages – Z-fighting is no longer observed on the ground around bush and fuel tank
- Quarry – Player will no longer spawn out of world when loading into map
- Dam NC – Admin – Invisible collision no longer blocks player from entering room while prone
- Dropped weapons by dead player have the correct ammo amount when picked up
- Landing Zone – Tank Hill – Multiple stretched textures are no longer observed on the rocks present in the south of the area
Heb hem op release meteen platinum gehaald. Zeer vermakelijke game, alleen de dlc geen idee van. Moet ik nog een x voor gaan zitten (: