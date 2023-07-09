

Sniper Elite 5 heeft sinds de release meerdere uitbreidingen ontvangen en na een jaar komt daar nu een einde aan. Rebellion heeft Kraken Awakes uitgebracht, wat het laatste pakket met extra content voor de game is.

Dit pakket bevat een gloednieuwe missie waarin Karl Fairburne naar een militaire haven wordt gestuurd waar een vliegdekschip wordt gebouwd. In de avond zul je de duisternis moeten gebruiken om stilletjes het gebied te betreden en het schip te saboteren. Als extra opdracht zul je tegelijkertijd ook moeten afrekenen met Friedrich Vogel.

Verder mag je nog een nieuw wapen verwachten, het nieuwe Mod.712 pistool dat samen met de Patriot skin komt. Voor Karl is er een American Airborne skin beschikbaar via dit pakket. Voor spelers van de multiplayer is er nog een gratis nieuwe multiplayer map beschikbaar gesteld: The Abandoned Quarry.

Hieronder hebben we een trailer van de nieuwe content en daaronder de patch notes van de laatste update.