Sniper Elite 5 werd enkele maanden geleden door ons bestempeld als een aardige game, die echter met enkele gebreken te kampen had. Ontwikkelaar Rebellion is zich bewust van het feit dat hun game de perfectie niet bepaald benadert en blijft, zoals het vandaag de dag een goede studio betaamt, achter de schermen vlijtig werken om de titel beter te maken.
De nieuwste update lost bijvoorbeeld een heleboel problemen op, die je zoals gewoonlijk hieronder kunt raadplegen. Naast deze fixes voegt de update ook wat gratis content toe, zoals de nieuwe map ‘Amongst the Rubble’, een Prestige modus en de mogelijkheid om in Quick Match lobby’s te stemmen op de map die als volgende strijdtoneel ingeladen wordt.
Sniper Elite 5 Team
- Added FREE ‘Amongst the Rubble’ Survival map
- Support for NEW ‘Concealed Target’ Weapon & Skin pack
- Added Prestige Mode allowing players to restart their progression multiple times
- Added support for highly requested Map Voting in Quick Match multiplayer lobbies
- Added Shot Callout functionality in the Firing Range
- Added ‘Game Update’ functionality to highlight new content and DLC
- Updated the Axis Invasion rematch messaging to be clearer if the invader declines a rematch
- Fix to a ledge in Secret Weapons that players could climb down but not back up
- Fixed an issue where special ammo types were disappearing after saving game and reloading
- Resolved an issue where players could get stuck on a ladder in No Cross
- Fixed a set of stairs in Secret Weapons that some players found hard to climb
- In Spy Academy we have fixed an issue where players could fall through a wall and under the game map
- Resolved issues caused by having Satchel Charges in Equipment slot one
- Fixed a known issue with Exfiltration from Liberation
- Replaced incorrect German translation of ‘stealth’ on Mission Summary screen
- The P.K Berlin scope was displayed the wrong way round on rifles, now displays correctly
- Resolved collision issues which were allowing players to breach the fence when playing No Cross on Flooded Village
- Fix for Multiplayer D.L. Carbine Kills within the weapon’s audible range being recorded as a negative value rather than a positive – this fix will kick in the next time a kill within audible range is recorded, and no progress towards the associated Extended Suppressor Barrel unlock will be lost
- In Survival Mode an issue where weapons dropped on raised surfaces could not always be picked up again has been fixed
- Fixed issue of players falling through the map on Atlantic Wall
- Instances of Karl picking up a weapon and appearing empty handed have been resolved
- Fixed a rare issue where SMG Kill Cam would display incorrectly
- When playing Invasion Mode players will no longer be able to leave the game during Kill Cam to avoid the kill being attributed
- Resolved an issue where players can fall through the map below the bridge on Spy Academy
- Fixed a multiplayer bug where players with Toughened Skill respawn with only four health bars.
- Replaced a missing zip line on War Factory
Fixes for Landing Force:
- Fixed an issue where Schmidt can fall through the map when killed leaving players unable to get the scuttle codes
- Players can no longer get stuck in lift shaft
- Fixed the radio tower animation when a player invades the game after the tower has been destroyed
- Resolved an issue where players can fall through the map
- Removed incorrectly placed Alarm button board
- Fixed various collision and texture issues
- Fixed grammatical and spelling errors