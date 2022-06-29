Sniper Elite 5 is wederom voorzien van een nieuwe patch. Zoals je gewend bent van digitale pleisters, lost deze een aantal problemen op. Dat is echter niet alles, want er wordt ook nieuwe content toegevoegd.

De nieuwe content komt in de vorm van een multiplayer map. Dit is een bestaande map – namelijk: Urban Ruins – die zich nu in de nacht afspeelt. Dit is niet alles, want er is meer cover toegevoegd aan het central park gedeelte, terwijl er daarbuiten meer open ruimtes te vinden zijn.

Er zijn ook wat aanpassingen gedaan aan de Invasion modus. Als Invader kan je nu bijvoorbeeld maar één granaat en één landmijn bij je hebben. Degene wiens game geïnfiltreerd wordt kan de infiltrant er nu niet meer uitkicken.

Qua problemen en bug fixes: het is wederom een aardige waslijst geworden en je checkt het hieronder.