

Natuurlijk is het ook in Exoprimal mogelijk om Trophies te verzamelen. In aanloop naar de release eind deze week heeft Capcom de Trophies nu op het PlayStation Network gezet, waardoor we een goede indruk krijgen wat we zoal moeten doen om die felbegeerde platinum in de wacht te slepen.

Over het algemeen ziet de lijst er niet al te moeilijk uit, al zal het wel veel tijd kosten. Zo zul je bijvoorbeeld 100.000 dino’s moeten afmaken voor een gouden Trophy. Ook zijn er Trophies gekoppeld aan cumulatieve activiteiten, zoals healen, verzamelen van items en meer.

Exoprimal ziet er hierdoor vooral als een tijdrovende bezigheid uit als je voor de volledige 100% met de Trophies gaat. De game krijgt ook Xbox Achievements, maar die staan nog niet online. Het is even afwachten wat de waarde van de Achievements zal zijn, qua doelstellingen komt het zoals altijd wel overeen.

Platinum

Exoprimal

-Acquired all Exoprimal trophies.

Goud

Ancient Problems, Modern Solutions

-Defeated a large number of dinosaurs summoned by Leviathan.

Cretaceous Eradicator

-Eliminated a total of 100,000 dinosaurs.

Exosuit Researcher

-Collected 50 modules.

Ace Pilot

-Reached suit level ten with ten exosuits.

Whatever They Won’t See Coming

-Escape from Bikitoa.

Zilver

Prized Research Subjects

-Defeated Durban.

A New Tyrant

-Defeated a T. rex.

Shapeshifter

-Emerged victorious using five different exosuits in Dino Survival.

Exosuit Developer

-Customized the Vigilant, Murasame, and Nimbus exosuits in the Hangar.

Arms Dealer

-Unlock three rigs.

Brons

Welcome to Aibius

-Completed the tutorial.

Research Facility

-Returned from Dino Survival for the first time.

Good News!

-Checked a report from Leviathan.

Magnum’s Investigation

-Helped with Magnum’s investigation.

Meet Durban

-Defeated a powerful Neosaur.

Durban’s Trial

-Survived a combat test in the abyss.

Man in the Machine

-Witnessed Leviathan’s abnormality.

Peerless Shooter

-Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Deadeye.

Riding the Wind

-Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Zephyr.

Highly Explosive

-Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Barrage.

Battlefield Recon

-Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Vigilant.

Dead End

-Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Roadblock.

Mission Complete

-Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Krieger.

Mechanical Bushido

-Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Murasame.

Healing Practices

-Repaired 10,000 total health with Witchdoctor.

Ruler of the Skies

-Repaired 10,000 total health with Skywave.

Dangerous Skater

-Repaired 10,000 total health with Nimbus.

Spear Stopper

-Stopped a Triceratops charge with Roadblock.

Carnivore No More

-Defeated a Carnotaurus.

Shield Slayer

-Defeated a Triceratops.

Dinosaur Handler

-Used a Dominator for the first time.

Threat Level Rising

-Experienced a dinosaur upgrade for the first time.

A Sample of Suits

-Tried ten different exosuits.

No Exosuit? No Problem

-Eliminated 20 dinosaurs as a pilot in a single match.

Decisions, Decisions

-Equipped a module for the first time.

One Small Step

-Increased your suit level for the first time.

Exofighter’s Honor

-Equipped an award for the first time.

Fashionable, Yet Deadly

-Set a suit skin, weapon skin, decal, and charm on a single exosuit.

Escape Path

-Checked Lost Data for the first time.

Exoprimal is vanaf aanstaande vrijdag 14 juli verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.