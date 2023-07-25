

Nog twee weken en dan ligt Atlas Fallen in de winkels en wel voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Met de naderende release heeft ontwikkelaar Deck13 de Trophies en Achievements online gezet, zodat we een helder overzicht hebben van alle doelstellingen in de game om de platinum of 100% gamerscore te bereiken.

Afgaande op de lijst kan het nog best een uitdaging zijn. Zo dien je alle armor te verzamelen, alle perks te upgraden, verschillende uitkijkpunten moeten vinden, veel door het zand moeten sliden en nog veel meer. Alle Trophies/Achievements hieronder op een rijtje.

Mocht je benieuwd zijn naar de waarde van de Achievements qua gamerscore, dan kan je daarvoor dit overzicht raadplegen.

Platinum

Atlas Fallen

-Unlock all trophies

Goud

Slayer

-Slay all Elite Wraiths

Fine Feathers Make Fine Birds

-Collect all armours

All There Is

-Unlock and fully upgrade all perks

All That Gold

-Collect all treasure maps AND discover their treasure

Zilver

Godslayer

-Finish the game

Clear Sight

-Clear all watchtowers in the game

Forgemaster

-Find all anvils

Shardbearer

-Collect all upgrade shards

Shatterer

-Kill 50 Wraiths by shattering them

Flawless Victory

-Kill a Colossal Wraith without taking damage

False God

-Destroy all Heavenly Shrines

Miner

-Kill a Scatterer with its own mines

Feeling Fancy

-Find all cosmetic items

Summiter

-Find 20 vantage points

Brons

Break Out

-Complete the Sand Sliding path

Find Allies

-Discover the Knights’ hideout

Powerful Allies

-Gain the Knights’ trust

Calm before the Storm

-Enter the Black Alms

To Battle

-Interrupt Thelos’ ritual

A Taste of Wrath

-Defeat the Watcher’s Fury for the first time

The Mentor

-Find the prisoner and talk to him in the Wildlands

Trinity

-Get all weapons

Adventurer

-Sand Slide 42.195 KM in total

Airborne

-Stay in the air for 60 seconds in one go

Tributes of Caladrias

-Collect 10,000 Tributes in total

Essence Blow

-Shatter with a full Momentum Gauge

Shatter Them All

-Shatter 4 Wraiths at the same time

Big Bazar

-Find the Travelling Vendor in at least 6 different spots

Geared Up

-Unlock the third and final upgrade of an armour

Fashion Victim

-Dye an armour for the first time

Scholar

-Collect 30 lore items

I Found It

-Collect a treasure by following an animal

Alchemist

-Upgrade an Essence Stone to Rank 7

Stone Collection

-Own 25 Essence Stones

The Collector

-Collect 50 sellable artefacts in total

A Queen’s Tale

-Find the Queen’s recorded memories

Meer te weten komen over Atlas Fallen? Dan kan je hier onze preview checken.