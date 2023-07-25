Nog twee weken en dan ligt Atlas Fallen in de winkels en wel voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Met de naderende release heeft ontwikkelaar Deck13 de Trophies en Achievements online gezet, zodat we een helder overzicht hebben van alle doelstellingen in de game om de platinum of 100% gamerscore te bereiken.
Afgaande op de lijst kan het nog best een uitdaging zijn. Zo dien je alle armor te verzamelen, alle perks te upgraden, verschillende uitkijkpunten moeten vinden, veel door het zand moeten sliden en nog veel meer. Alle Trophies/Achievements hieronder op een rijtje.
Mocht je benieuwd zijn naar de waarde van de Achievements qua gamerscore, dan kan je daarvoor dit overzicht raadplegen.
Platinum
Atlas Fallen
-Unlock all trophies
Goud
Slayer
-Slay all Elite Wraiths
Fine Feathers Make Fine Birds
-Collect all armours
All There Is
-Unlock and fully upgrade all perks
All That Gold
-Collect all treasure maps AND discover their treasure
Zilver
Godslayer
-Finish the game
Clear Sight
-Clear all watchtowers in the game
Forgemaster
-Find all anvils
Shardbearer
-Collect all upgrade shards
Shatterer
-Kill 50 Wraiths by shattering them
Flawless Victory
-Kill a Colossal Wraith without taking damage
False God
-Destroy all Heavenly Shrines
Miner
-Kill a Scatterer with its own mines
Feeling Fancy
-Find all cosmetic items
Summiter
-Find 20 vantage points
Brons
Break Out
-Complete the Sand Sliding path
Find Allies
-Discover the Knights’ hideout
Powerful Allies
-Gain the Knights’ trust
Calm before the Storm
-Enter the Black Alms
To Battle
-Interrupt Thelos’ ritual
A Taste of Wrath
-Defeat the Watcher’s Fury for the first time
The Mentor
-Find the prisoner and talk to him in the Wildlands
Trinity
-Get all weapons
Adventurer
-Sand Slide 42.195 KM in total
Airborne
-Stay in the air for 60 seconds in one go
Tributes of Caladrias
-Collect 10,000 Tributes in total
Essence Blow
-Shatter with a full Momentum Gauge
Shatter Them All
-Shatter 4 Wraiths at the same time
Big Bazar
-Find the Travelling Vendor in at least 6 different spots
Geared Up
-Unlock the third and final upgrade of an armour
Fashion Victim
-Dye an armour for the first time
Scholar
-Collect 30 lore items
I Found It
-Collect a treasure by following an animal
Alchemist
-Upgrade an Essence Stone to Rank 7
Stone Collection
-Own 25 Essence Stones
The Collector
-Collect 50 sellable artefacts in total
A Queen’s Tale
-Find the Queen’s recorded memories
