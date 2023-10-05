Atlas Fallen is weer voorzien van een nieuwe update. Dit geldt voor alle versies van de game en deze update brengt vooral voor consoles een belangrijke feature met zich mee, namelijk de toevoeging van FSR2.
Update 1.000.003 richt zich primair op het wegwerken van verschillende bugs. Zo waren sommige geluidseffecten niet correct en het scherm kom soms rood uitslaan als je een aanval ontweek. Dit wordt met de nieuwste patch opgelost.
PlayStation 5- en Xbox Series X- bezitters kunnen nu gebruikmaken van FSR2. Er werd eerder gebruikgemaakt van de eerste versie van de upscaling techniek, wat nu dus geüpgraded wordt. De volledige changelog van de nieuwste update voor Atlas Fallen is als volgt:
New additions
- AMD FSR 2 now comes with a new feature on PS5, Xbox, X, and PC (in the future, the Xbox series X will still have a new feature enabled)
- The updated version number is now in the settings menu.
Gameplay
- Fixed a bug that prevented the players from being rewarded in Essence Dust.
- When picking up Pale Root with the Lucky Spotter Perk.
- There was a bug that caused the Spiker Writ on the Monsalar: Bastengars Subway & Monsalar: Wildlands to despawn.
- The players couldn’t find an entanglement inside the cliff in the Basetgars Underground.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Khendra to give back the Vanity Item Lion Chestplate even though players have it already.
- Fixed bug that prevented the following essence stones from being obtainable:
- Protective Instinct: The Civiliser has a new respawn zone in the Black Alms: Citadel, to let the enemy drop this ES.
- Hardening Scar: Has been added to Travelling Vendors’ list in The Black Alm: Citadel.
- Embrace: It has now been added to the Travelling Vendors inventory, if the player don’t let the player beat the Watchers Fury in the Wildlands.
- Fixed a bug that hindered the ES Disruptive Throw from catching the envious enemies if it hit the opponent.
- Fixed a bug that allowed wraiths to despawn and softlock players during the combat.
- If players went for too long, intro sequences would have left the player.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the Essence’s and Presents to be unequipped when switching presets.
- Fixed a rare bug where destructive enemies would not recharge the idol.
- A bug caught one of some animals that stopped moving when they reached the first stop point.
- Fixed a rare progression blocker where the users couldn’t get the last AirDash upgrade.
- A bug caused the army’s stats to update a lot more often when gaining armor.
- Adjusted the reading of the Queen’s and the reading for the Knights – so as to get same audio and text as the same way.
- Fixed a bug which prevented some wretched from being properly crystallized when they were hit by a Shatter attack.
- Added the Photo Mode shortcut to the Mouse & Keyboard.
- Fixed a bug that stopped Essence Stone from working. The smell of food arose from failing to produce a hit. properly.
- We adapted the Essence Stone Crystalline Cure for more efficiency.
- Those bugs caused the slayer – the Essence Stone – to drop off the cooldown. after opening the pause menu.
Enemies
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Conjurer Wraith from receiving a damage when he was victim of a Shatter attack under very specific circumstances.
- Reminding you of repeated pondering improvements with feedback.
- Improved damage in many enemies.
- Several bugs left enemies in the wing with wrong rotations, positions and animations.
- A bug that caused airborne enemies to plummet in height when performing certain attacks.
- A bug that caused certain enemies to enter their despair after a body part was destroyed.
Visual
- The bug has fixed a seal on Monsalar, where the wildlands de-reaise shards had disjointed rays.
- Fixed a bug that caused the VFX of the Gauntlet to remain on the player.
- After Morrath took it in the camp cutscene, characters arm with their arm.
- Increased speed, increase in distances.
- She fixed Morraths hair in his cutscenes.
- Fixed the bug that caused the screen to flash red if you managed to parried an enemy attack.
Audio
- Fixed a bug that caused Watchtower SFXs to trigger again when reloading a save after defeating it.
- Multiple fixes on VO German.
- After the battle, music stops now.
- Bug fixes for weapon/hit SFXs.
- General bug fixes for SFXs when working in Photo Mode.
UI
- We fixed a bug that caused the UI to become distorted when players changed resolution and went back to the main menu.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Watcher Fury events to be counted as an Elite Wraith encounter being defeated in the Map Legend.
- Fixed an issue where the! marker is displaying on the table, but not on the items in the inventory.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Blood of the Fallen Knight to miss a proper update.
Technical
- I fixed multiple crashes, but I’ve not solved it all.
- Improved performance in the municipality of Lithesta, lower in the province of Monsalar: a forest.
- Improved frame rate drops when reaching Castrum VII in Calandria: Forbidd Lands: Forbidden Lands: Forbidden Lands: Forbidden Lands – Forbidding Lands: Forbidding Lands – Forbidding Lands.
- When it comes to changing resolution from 4k to any other resolution, a person isn’t able to see objects.
- An error caused the DX12 version to get brighter when compared to Vulkan.
Achievements
- Reducing errors caused failure to Unlock them All achievement.
- Fixed a bug that caused the flameless Victory that didn’t be unlocked properly during co-op play.
- Fixed an issue where Airborne got out of place when jumping over objects.
Coop
- The camera caused a bug that caused the co-op partner to spin, and that the camera was moving.
- Fix an issue with the co-op partner that hadn’t bought a treasure map because of the value of the house.
- It’s not a problem that caused a co-op partners to block their access to Nyaals prison.
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies to stop targeting players and idle if their primary targets were slammed in combat.
- After speaking to him in The Black Alm: Citadel, a bug was fixed. Khendra didn’t properly say he would be happy with both players with the “Vanity Item Lion” Chestplate.
- Fixed a problem that caused a desync to happen on the end credits and caused the endgame to not start playing co-op.
- Several desyncs were fixed in the game.
- Fixes bug that caused host players to get stuck after interacting with Splinter to build the bridge during the side quest Building Bridges.
- A bug prevented guests from traveling fast under certain conditions.
- A bug that caused enemies to reset if players were too far from each other.
- The player can heal and revive his partner if they join a more advanced co-op session, even before unlocking the idol tutorial in the selected save slot.
Localization
- General fixes