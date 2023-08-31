Atlas Fallen, de nieuwste game van ontwikkelaar Deck13, verscheen eerder deze maand en bracht ons naar een semi-open wereld vol met woestijnen en fantasiewezens. Hoewel de game zeker potentie heeft, werd het naarmate je verder speelde toch wat gebrekkig, zo bleek wel uit onze review. Maar goed: problemen zijn er om aangepakt te worden en daarom worden er nieuwe updates uitgebracht.

Zo ook nu, want update 1.02 is beschikbaar voor alle beschikbare platformen waarop de game verkrijgbaar is. Deze update is aan de kleine kant en zorgt voor meer stabiliteit. Het pakt daarnaast ook wat kleine gameplay problemen aan, zoals je hieronder kunt zien in de patch notes.