Atlas Fallen, de nieuwste game van ontwikkelaar Deck13, verscheen eerder deze maand en bracht ons naar een semi-open wereld vol met woestijnen en fantasiewezens. Hoewel de game zeker potentie heeft, werd het naarmate je verder speelde toch wat gebrekkig, zo bleek wel uit onze review. Maar goed: problemen zijn er om aangepakt te worden en daarom worden er nieuwe updates uitgebracht.
Zo ook nu, want update 1.02 is beschikbaar voor alle beschikbare platformen waarop de game verkrijgbaar is. Deze update is aan de kleine kant en zorgt voor meer stabiliteit. Het pakt daarnaast ook wat kleine gameplay problemen aan, zoals je hieronder kunt zien in de patch notes.
Stability
- In rare cases, a crash can occur during Watcher Fury => fixed
Gameplay
- With a bad timing using the Shatter, it was possible for the Conjurer to keep his shield forever => fixed
Voice Over
- The few missing Voice Over line in German are now correctly added to the game
Coop
- It was possible to trigger a rare blocker when both players used the raise in coop => fixed
Essence Stone
- The Imperious Bastion Essence Stone can become unobtainable if the Watcher’s Fury in the Wildlands level was not done before Main Quest progress => The stone is now being sold by the Traveling Vendor in the Citadel level, if you have missed it
- The Protective Instinct Essence Stone can become unobtaible, if it haven’t been drop by the Conjurer’s during his 2 fights with him => The Conjurer now has a respawn in the Citadel level, on the swamp area.
Other
- In rare case, the Pre-order DLC may not unlock with the intended Anvil in the Wastelands, but in an anvil later in the game => Pre-order DLC now unlock consistently with the intended anvil in the Wastelands