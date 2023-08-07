

Vorige week werd een nieuwe update voor Gran Turismo 7 aangekondigd. Toen werd al duidelijk dat spelers onder meer vier auto’s en nieuwe GT Café menu’s konden verwachten. Inmiddels is update 1.36 live en daarmee zijn ook de volledige patch notes bekendgemaakt.

Zoals gezegd kunnen spelers aan de slag met nieuwe content, maar uit de lijst met veranderingen blijkt ook dat de update nog de nodige fixes met zich meebrengt. De volledige changelog kun je hieronder nalezen.

Main features

1. Cars

The following four new cars have been added: Chevrolet Corvette (C1) ’58 Maserati MC20 ’20 Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ’22 Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21



A new livery has been added for the following car: Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 ’18

2. World Circuits

The following new events have been added to World Circuits:

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta: American Sunday Cup 600

Dragon Trail: Hyper Car Parade

Red Bull Ring: Hyper Car Parade

High Speed Ring: World Touring Car 800

3. Brand Central

The following brands have been added to the Museum:

BAC

Fanatec

4. Scapes

“Fire Station” has been added as a featured Curation in Scapes

5. Café

The following Extra Menus have been added:

Extra Menu No. 26: Collection: Maserati (Collector Level 40 and above)

Extra Menu No. 27: Collection: Aston Martin (Collector Level 44 and above)

Extra Menu No. 28: Collection: Kei-Cars (Collector Level 27 and above)

We also have new sets of conversations with the Car Designers and Characters appearing in the Café.

6. GT Auto

Car Maintenance & Service – Engine Swaps have been added for the following cars (Unlocked at Collector Level 50):

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ’69

Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 (C4) ’89

Ford Mustang Boss 429 ’69

Ford Shelby GT350R ’16

Shelby G.T. 350 ’65

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Physics Simulation Model

We adjusted the replacement conditions for when Replace Car After Leaving Track is used.

The default settings for Auto Drive is now “Off” when “Assist Preset Selection” is set to “Intermediate” in Assist Settings.

2. Used Cars & Legend Cars

A new sales category has been added called Special Picks. Using players’ Wishlists data for reference, a selection of the most popular cars will be sold as Special Picks cars.

3. World Circuits

The recommended car will now be displayed from the hints button (‘i’) on the event information screen. This display will only appear if set.

The name of the car manufacturer will now be displayed for races where Regulation (Specified Car) is set.

4. Music Rally

We addressed an issue where progression would sometimes be halted during the following event:

DRIFT

5. Scapes

The default speed has been changed from 80 km/h to 40 km/h when Drift Photography is selected.

6. Lobbies

We fixed an issue in which a deteriorated car would change to Good Condition when driven in a room with the BoP/Tuning Prohibited option set to “On.”

We also addressed an issue in which the horsepower/vehicle weight information in the bottom right corner of the Quick Menu screen would not display correctly if accessed from a room with the BoP/Tuning Prohibited option set to “On.”

We fixed the issue in which the changes to the settings would not be reflected after entering the track.

7. Race Screen

An additional zoom level for the weather radar in the Multi-Function Display (MFD) has been added, so that there are now five levels.

The display of BRAKING ASSIST has been adjusted, so that it now appears when the auto brake is in use.

8. Controllers

We fixed an issue in which the Vibration Strength setting would not be correctly reflected when using a wireless controller.

We addressed the problem in which an application error would occur when using the PS4™ version of Gran Turismo 7 on a PlayStation®5 console with a Logitech® G923 Racing Wheel or Logitech® G PRO Racing Wheel.

We also fixed the issue concerning the game freezing when a Logitech® G PRO Racing Wheel was disconnected from the console while driving.

9. Localization

Fixed various text localization issues.

10. Others

Various other issues have been addressed.