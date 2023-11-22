

Recent bracht Polyphony Digital een grote update voor Gran Turismo 7 uit, waarmee nieuwe auto’s, een baan, Scapes achtergronden, menu’s en meer werden toegevoegd. Ook werd de GT Sophy AI geïntroduceerd voor nog intensievere races.

Naar aanleiding van die update heeft de ontwikkelaar nu een nieuwe update uitgebracht, versie 1.41, die met wat aanpassingen komt. Hieronder de details van deze nieuwe update die bedoeld is om dingen recht te zetten. Ditmaal geen nieuwe content dus.

Meer informatie over de grote content update van laatst kun je hier vinden.

Improvements and Adjustments

World Circuits

We repaired an issue in which Performance Points (PP) that determine selected rival cars and bonus rewards did not reflect car characteristics after tuning in Quick Races and Custom Races.

GT Auto

We fixed an issue where on certain cars with a custom wing fitted, the end plates of the wing may not have been colored correctly when painting the whole car in the Livery Editor.

Sport

The issue in which the value of the Driver Rating (DR) could be seen going down in certain instances even if this was not the case has been addressed.

Controller

We fixed an issue in which vibrations were not output correctly when the value of the “Vibration Strength” under the Options menu was set to 130 or higher with the following controllers: