Hoewel de aandacht vooral uitgaat naar EA Sports FC 24, verschijnt er ook een mobiele voetbalgame dit jaar. Deze titel is eveneens van FIFA omgedoopt naar een nieuwe, zo gaat de mobiele franchise nu door het leven als EA Sports FC Mobile.
Deze game zal op 26 september uitkomen voor iOS en Android apparaten. Om de officiële aankondiging kracht bij te zetten is er een nieuwe trailer verschenen en die kan je onderaan dit bericht bekijken. Daarnaast hebben we een overzicht met belangrijke details.
Key features
- True Player Personality: The world’s most recognizable players come to life with True Player Personality. Authentic running styles, penalty kick stances and celebrations for certain players, all bring EA SPORTS FC MOBILE to a new level of authenticity.
- Dynamic Game Speed: Mobile-first and tactile game speed, allowing for more player personality and attribute impact on the pitch.
- Elite Shooting System: Revamped shooting system allows impact players to show up on the scoresheet and make their mark. Feel rewarded when you make smart shooting decisions both inside and outside the box, on a cross, or off the volley. Take control of your favorite attackers and rally your team to victory.
Impact Controls
- Power Shot: Unleash a high-powered shot that leaves keepers clawing at air. Load up your shot when you’re in space to harness the full potential of Power Shot. Balance the risk and reward of the Power Shot to devastate your opponent and take the lead.
- Knock On Dribble: Bring your pacey dribblers to top speed faster by knocking the ball ahead into space. Take advantage of your opponent’s high defensive back-line by having your rapid attackers push ahead in a fluid manner. Dribbling with true speedsters takes on a whole new feeling.
- Hard Tackle: Make your presence felt and assert dominance in defense and midfield by launching a crunching stand tackle. Separate your opponent’s attackers from the ball or make a last-ditch block with new Hard Tackles.