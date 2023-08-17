

Red Dead Redemption is vanaf vandaag ook beschikbaar op de PlayStation 4 en 5, alsook de Nintendo Switch. Het betreft hier zoals reeds aangekondigd een port van de oorspronkelijke game, zonder echt noemenswaardige verbeteringen of veranderingen.

Althans, de multiplayer is uit deze uitgave gehaald, waardoor we te maken hebben met een singleplayer ervaring pur sang. Inbegrepen zit de Undead Nightmare uitbreiding en vanwege deze nieuwe samenstelling is de lijst met Trophies wat aangepast.

Die zijn nu online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Platinum

Legend of the West

-You’ve become a true legend of the West!

Goud

Nurture or Nature?

-Complete “Remember My Family”.

Redeemed

-Attain 100% in the Game Completion stat.

Zed’s Dead, Baby

-Attain 100% Game Completion statistic in Undead Nightmare.

Zilver

People are Still Strange

-Complete 15 tasks for Strangers.

Frontiersman

-Obtain Legendary rank in any Ambient Challenge.

All’s Right With the World

-Complete “On a Pale Horse”.

Spinning Plates

-Have every territory saved at the same time during the Undead Nightmare.

Brons

That Government Boy

-Complete “Exodus in America”.

Land of Opportunity

-Complete “The Assault on Fort Mercer”.

Sons of Mexico

-Complete “The Gates of El Presidio”.

No More Fancy Words

-Complete “An Appointed Time”.

A Savage Soul

-Complete “At Home with Dutch”.

The Benefits of Civilization

-Complete “And the Truth Will Set You Free”.

Into the Sunset

-Complete “The Last Enemy That Shall Be Destroyed”.

High Roller

-Win over 2000 chips in a hand of Poker.

No Dice

-Complete a game of Liar’s Dice without losing a single die.

What About Hand Grenades?

-Get a ringer in a game of Horseshoes.

Austin Overpowered

-Complete Twin Rocks, Pike’s Basin, and Gaptooth Breach Hideouts.

Evil Spirits

-Complete Tumbleweed and Tesoro Azul Hideouts.

Instinto Asesino

-Complete Fort Mercer and Nosalida Hideouts.

Fightin’ Around the World

-Knock someone out in melee in every saloon in the game.

Strange Things are Afoot

-Complete a task for a Stranger.

Buckin’ Awesome

-Break the Kentucky Saddler, the American Standardbred, and the Hungarian Half-bred.

Clemency Pays

-Capture a bounty alive.

Dastardly

-Place a hogtied woman on the train tracks, and witness her death by train.

Exquisite Taste

-Purchase a rare weapon from a gunsmith.

Bearly Legal

-Kill and skin 18 grizzly bears.

He Cleans Up Well!

-Obtain the Elegant Suit.

More than a Fistful

-Earn $10,000.

The Gunslinger

-Score a headshot on any enemy using Expert targeting mode.

Man of Honor / Chivalry’s Dead

-Attain highest Fame rank and either highest Honor rank or lowest Honor rank.

Gold Medal

-Earn a Gold Medal Rank for a combat mission.

Manifest Destiny

-Kill the last buffalo in the Great Plains.

On the Trail of de Vaca

-Uncover every location on the map.

Friends in High Places

-Use a pardon letter with more than $5000 bounty.

Spurred to Victory

-Complete 20 story missions without switching to a new horse at a hitching post.

Heading South on a White Bronco

-Evade the US Marshals while riding the Hungarian Half-Bred horse.

Mowing Them Down

-Kill 500 enemies with a mounted weapon in any game mode.

In a Hail of Bullets

-Kill 500 enemies with any pistol or revolver in any game mode.

Long Arm of Marston

-Kill 500 enemies with any rifle, repeater, or shotgun in any game mode.

Bullseye

-Get 250 headshots in any game mode.

Unnatural Selection

-Kill one of every animal species in the game in any game mode.

Axe Master

-Complete all Tomahawk challenges.

Master Exploder

-Complete the Explosive Rifle Challenge.

The Downward Spiral

-Complete “Curious Tales from Blackwater, USA” Survivor Mission.

Judge A Man By The…

-Complete “Cure For Most of What Ails You” and “Get Back in that Hole, Partner” Survivor Missions.

The Superior Dance

-Complete “Mother Superior Blues Survivor Mission”.

Mad Marston: The Trail Warrior

-Attain Rank 5 in all Undead Nightmare Challenges.

Fan Service

-Find and break a unicorn.

Chupathingy

-Find and kill a chupacabra.

Six Years In The Making

-Find and kill a sasquatch.