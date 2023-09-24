Ontwikkelaar Guerrilla Games en Steamforged Games hebben de handen in elkaar geslagen en het resultaat van die samenwerking is Horizon: Forbidden West – Seeds of Rebellion. Dit is een coöperatief bordspel voor maximaal vier spelers dat een geheel eigen verhaallijn zal hebben die dient als een prequel op de gebeurtenissen van Horizon: Forbidden West. Dit heuglijke nieuws werd aangekondigd op de site van Steamforged Games.

Dit is overigens niet het eerste bordspel gebaseerd op de Horizon-franchise dat Steamforged Games op de markt brengt, eerder maakte men immers ook al Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Board Game, een bordspel dat gebaseerd was op de eerste game. Heb je dat spel in je bezit? Dan zal je sommige elementen daarvan kunnen gebruiken in Horizon: Forbidden West – Seeds of Rebellion, want het spel wordt backwards compatible.

In de tweede helft van oktober gaat een Kickstarter live, dus als je het project wilt steunen, dan kan dat!

In the distant lands of a far-future Earth, colossal machines rule and humans exist in pre-industrial tribes. Your adventure will take you to the majestic yet deadly Forbidden West, before Aloy’s arrival. Much of this frontier is the territory of the warlike Tenakth. Though the tribe is currently united under the great Chief Hekarro, a rebellion is fomenting in the dark corners of this mysterious place. This potential insurrection threatens the hard-won, fragile peace between the Tenakth’s three clans.

You and your fellow Marshals must uncover, investigate, and fight this threat before unnecessary blood is shed and the fate of the Clan Lands is changed for generations to come. Along the way, you’ll explore the vibrant world, earn powerful equipment, and undertake life-or-death quests, testing your skills against an ever-present menace: the deadly, ever-evolving machines.

Will you fall to the spear, the claw, or the toxic blight? Or will you rise against the odds together and unravel the untold mysteries of the Forbidden West?