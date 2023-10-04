Nintendo heeft aangekondigd dat de servers die de online dienstverlening voor de Nintendo Wii U en 3DS aanbieden offline zullen gaan. Hoewel er geen specifieke datum is genoemd, zullen de servers in april 2024 uitgeschakeld worden. Naarmate we dichterbij dat moment komen, zal Nintendo een specifieke datum communiceren.
Met het uitschakelen van de services vallen opties als online gameplay, leaderboards en data distributie weg. De platformen zijn uiteraard nog te gebruiken, maar dit zal met games dan enkel offline en in lokale coöp mogelijk zijn. Een uitzondering is dat de online service voor Pokémon Bank beschikbaar zal blijven, maar hierbij merkt Nintendo op dat dit op een gegeven moment ook zal eindigen.
Dat de servers offline gaan mag geen verrassing zijn. Dit jaar werd in maart immers al de Nintendo eShop voor de Nintendo Wii U en 3DS stopgezet. Nintendo gaf tot slot nog een Q&A vrij met de nodige informatie.
Online services
- Q: Will I still be able to play offline even after online services end?
- A: Yes. Players will still be able to use features and game modes that do not require online communication.
- Q: Will any online services still be available even after online services generally end?
- A: It will still be possible to use online services for the following software but that may also end at some point in the future.
Pokemon Bank
- Q: Are you also ending online services for software from publishers other than Nintendo?
- A: With some exceptions, online services will end for all Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Please contact publishers for information about the online services for their software.
- Q: Will it still be possible to download update data or purchased software?
- A: For the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to download update data and redownload purchased software and downloadable content from Nintendo eShop.
- Q: When online services end, will StreetPass and SpotPass no longer be available either?
- A: StreetPass uses local communication between Nintendo 3DS family systems, meaning that it will still be available even after online services end. However, because SpotPass uses online communication, SpotPass features will no longer be available. For example, you will be able to use StreetPass in StreetPass Mii Plaza, which is pre-installed on Nintendo 3DS family systems, but you will no longer be able to use features that use online communication (such as receiving new panels in Puzzle Swap).