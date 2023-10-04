

Nintendo heeft aangekondigd dat de servers die de online dienstverlening voor de Nintendo Wii U en 3DS aanbieden offline zullen gaan. Hoewel er geen specifieke datum is genoemd, zullen de servers in april 2024 uitgeschakeld worden. Naarmate we dichterbij dat moment komen, zal Nintendo een specifieke datum communiceren.

Met het uitschakelen van de services vallen opties als online gameplay, leaderboards en data distributie weg. De platformen zijn uiteraard nog te gebruiken, maar dit zal met games dan enkel offline en in lokale coöp mogelijk zijn. Een uitzondering is dat de online service voor Pokémon Bank beschikbaar zal blijven, maar hierbij merkt Nintendo op dat dit op een gegeven moment ook zal eindigen.

Dat de servers offline gaan mag geen verrassing zijn. Dit jaar werd in maart immers al de Nintendo eShop voor de Nintendo Wii U en 3DS stopgezet. Nintendo gaf tot slot nog een Q&A vrij met de nodige informatie.