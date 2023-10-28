

PowerWash Simulator heeft sinds de release verschillende uitbreidingen gehad. In eerste instantie werd de nieuwe content gratis aangeboden, maar sinds de introductie van het SpongeBob pakket met nieuw schoon te maken objecten, vraagt de ontwikkelaar € 7,99.

Dit gaat ook op voor het aankomende Back to the Future Special Pack. Deze uitbreiding kost eveneens € 7,99 en daarvan is nu de releasedatum bekendgemaakt. We mogen op 16 november dit pakket met nieuwe vieze voorwerpen verwachten, die natuurlijk gebaseerd zijn op de iconische films.

In the new “Back to the Future Special Pack,” players will have the opportunity to travel back in time to hose down iconic movie sets and props inspired by the Back to the Future franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, including Doc Brown’s van, the Time Machine, Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre, and Doc’s Time Train. Plus, there are ten new achievements to collect in-game.