De eerste WRC-game die door EA Sports ontwikkeld werd, is sinds 3 november verkrijgbaar. Online wordt de game over het algemeen goed ontvangen wat blijkt uit de gemiddelde cijfers voor diverse platformen op Metacritic. Een negatief punt wat wel regelmatig genoemd wordt, zijn de performance problemen waarmee de game kampt.

Daar wordt nu wat aan gedaan, want EA Sports heeft update 1.03 uitgebracht. Deze update – die zo’n 1.4GB groot is – richt zich met name op de performance problemen. De game zou namelijk op 60fps moeten draaien, maar dit werd niet altijd constant genoeg bereikt. Verder pakt de game op allerlei andere vlakken ook wat problemen aan en er is een aardige lijst bugs als sneeuw voor de zon verdwenen.

Onze review mag je binnenkort verwachten. De patch notes kan je hieronder bekijken.