Electronic Arts bracht begin deze maand EA Sports WRC uit en inmiddels zijn er een paar patches voor de game verschenen. Die moeten performance issues gladstrijken en andere bugs aanpakken, wat ook de nieuwste update weer doet.
Het betreft hier een update van iets meer dan 1GB, die met de onderstaande patch notes komt. Een van de belangrijke punten is dat de performance op alle systemen er op vooruit moet gaan, wat het downloaden van de update dus per definitie de moeite waard maakt.
Wij zijn druk bezig met de game en je mag snel onze review verwachten.
Key Fixes
- Updated shader compilation to support seasonal variants, to further reduce the possibility of stutter on PC.
- Updated shader compilation to support weather variants, to further reduce the possibility of stutter on PC.
- Made multiple stability and performance improvements across the game on all platforms.
AI
- Fixed an issue where AI damage and mishaps occurred too frequently.
Co-Driver
- Adjusted Co-Driver call timings for the “Earliest”, “Earlier” and “Normal” settings, to deliver pace notes earlier.
Crash Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash while joining a Quick Play Multiplayer lobby.
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash while waiting in the pause menu at Scandia.
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash while completing a Season of Career after winning the WRC2 Championship.
Graphics & Visuals
- Fixed an issue where brightness in interior views was either over or underexposed in certain conditions at Mexico.
- Fixed an issue where brightness in interior views was either over or underexposed in certain conditions at Scandia.
- Fixed an issue where brightness in interior views was either over or underexposed in certain conditions at Sweden.
Input Devices
- Fixed an issue where framerate would be negatively impacted by the number of peripherals connected to a player’s PC.
- Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2 V2.
- Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1® Esports V2.
- Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec CSL DD with the Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel McLaren GT3 V2.
- Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec CSL Elite Wheel Base.
- Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec GT DD Pro with the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2 V2.
- Fixed an issue where in-game menus could not be navigated while using the Fanatec Podium Hub.
Locations
- Made a number of performance improvements and optimisations to Finland, including reducing the possibility of screen tearing.
- Made a number of performance improvements and optimisations to Japan, including reducing the possibility of screen tearing.
- Made a number of performance improvements and optimisations to Kenya, including reducing the possibility of screen tearing.
- Made a number of performance improvements and optimisations to Mediterraneo, including reducing the possibility of screen tearing.
- Made a number of performance improvements and optimisations to Mexico, including reducing the possibility of screen tearing.
- Fixed an issue where wet surfaces were using dry weather physics at Oceania.
Options & Settings
- Changed the default Graphics settings for Reflections to Medium, when using High or Ultra graphics presets, to reduce CPU throttling (note: does not overwrite custom selected settings).
Server Connectivity
- Fixed an issue which caused players to receive error CE-108255-1 when connecting to EA servers.
UDP
- Fixed an issue where End, Pause and Resume telemetry channels were being re-sent every frame.
User Interface & HUD
- Fixed an issue where split timings were comparing driver performance to the overall stage winner, and not the current stage leader.