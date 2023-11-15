Outer Wilds is al geruime tijd beschikbaar voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc, maar zal nu ook naar de Nintendo Switch komen. Nintendo heeft samen met uitgever Annapurna Interactive bekendgemaakt dat de Outer Wilds: Archaelogist Edition op 7 december voor het hybride platform verkrijgbaar is.
Dit weliswaar digitaal. Mocht je een fysieke versie prefereren, dan is die ergens in 2024 te koop. Een datum daarvoor hebben we helaas nog niet. Hieronder een kort overzicht met kernpunten en een trailer.
Key Features
- Welcome to the Space Program! – You’re the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system.
- Mysteries of the Solar System… – What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space.
- A World That Changes Over Time – The planets of Outer Wilds are packed with hidden locations that change with the passage of time. Visit an underground city of before it’s swallowed by sand, or explore the surface of a planet as it crumbles beneath your feet. Every secret is guarded by hazardous environments and natural catastrophes.
- Grab Your Intergalactic Hiking Gear! – Strap on your hiking boots, check your oxygen levels, and get ready to venture into space. Use a variety of unique gadgets to probe your surroundings, track down mysterious signals, decipher ancient alien writing, and roast the perfect marshmallow.