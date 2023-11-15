Outer Wilds is al geruime tijd beschikbaar voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc, maar zal nu ook naar de Nintendo Switch komen. Nintendo heeft samen met uitgever Annapurna Interactive bekendgemaakt dat de Outer Wilds: Archaelogist Edition op 7 december voor het hybride platform verkrijgbaar is.

Dit weliswaar digitaal. Mocht je een fysieke versie prefereren, dan is die ergens in 2024 te koop. Een datum daarvoor hebben we helaas nog niet. Hieronder een kort overzicht met kernpunten en een trailer.