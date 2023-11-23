Eerder deze maand toonde ontwikkelaar HexWorks al de gratis content die in de maak is voor Lords of the Fallen. Zo kregen spelers bijvoorbeeld rond Halloween een nieuwe questline en tegelijkertijd werd de grote hoeveelheid vijanden aangepakt. De volgende gratis content kan nu ook van het lijstje worden afgestreept.

Deze nieuwe update getiteld ‘Way of the Bucket’ brengt een nieuwe questline naar de game, waarin we een aantal populaire personages zien terugkeren. Spelers die dit event voltooien, krijgen een ‘zeer noemenswaardige beloning’, wat ongetwijfeld een knipoog is naar de waarde van de beloning.

Verder zijn er een aantal nieuwe spreuken beschikbaar en worden er heel wat zaken aangepast, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.