Eerder deze maand toonde ontwikkelaar HexWorks al de gratis content die in de maak is voor Lords of the Fallen. Zo kregen spelers bijvoorbeeld rond Halloween een nieuwe questline en tegelijkertijd werd de grote hoeveelheid vijanden aangepakt. De volgende gratis content kan nu ook van het lijstje worden afgestreept.
Deze nieuwe update getiteld ‘Way of the Bucket’ brengt een nieuwe questline naar de game, waarin we een aantal populaire personages zien terugkeren. Spelers die dit event voltooien, krijgen een ‘zeer noemenswaardige beloning’, wat ongetwijfeld een knipoog is naar de waarde van de beloning.
Verder zijn er een aantal nieuwe spreuken beschikbaar en worden er heel wat zaken aangepast, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.
UPDATE NOTES:
Performance
- Added additional precalculated PSOs to further reduce micro-stuttering throughout the game world.
- Removed redundant collisions only on far-distance assets in the Empyrean Vista. All affected elements are out of the gameplay area.
- Improved performance in the level art of the Upper Calrath nobles area by removing cast shadows from numerous assets without any impact on quality.
- Optimized the Umbral level in Skyrest Bridge (Rampart and Parapet) by deleting hidden meshes and adjusting camera occlusion and pixel depth in certain meshes.
- Second pass to reduce the number of actors casting shadows (small objects and minor details) in the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers. No loss in quality.
- Second pass to reduce the number of actors casting shadows (small objects and minor details) in the Tower of Penance. No loss in quality.
AI
- Increased Scarlet Shadow’s senses to ensure it acquires the player as a target even in edge cases where it spawns far away from the player.
- Linked the Ruiner to a leashing volume to prevent him from leaving the intended encounter area in Lower Calrath.
- Added additional collisions for enemies spawning on the floor of Skyrest Bridge.
- Filled a missing navmesh hole in one spot of Pilgrim’s Perch to improve AI navigation.
- Fixed an AI that was not following its patrol in the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers.
- A very treacherous NPC now says different things when defeating the player. Still obnoxious, but with style.
Collisions
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck near a crystal in Bramis Castle.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in Anchor Between Realms.
- Fixed an issue where players could get out of world in The Empyrean.
- Fixed minor clipping issues on some stairs in Fief of the Chill Curse.
- Fixed an issue with a missing wall collision in Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters.
- Fixed an issue where players could get out of world in Manse of the Hallowed Brothers.
- Adjusted moth walls to prevent players from leaving Otto’s boss encounter.
- Adjusted the location of a chest to avoid players getting stuck in Forsaken Fen.
- Placed blocking volume to prevent the player from jumping on a specific branch in Fief of the Chill Curse.
- Fixed issues where players could skip certain areas in Fief of the Chill Curse.
- Adjusted a flower bed near the Bellroom Vestige that could cause issues with gameplay.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck at a rock near the Tower of Penance.
- Fixed an issue where players could skip the Pieta boss fight encounter by climbing up the Fire Giant’s corpse.
Visuals
- Improved player character turning animation for turning at very slow speed.
- Added a missing base to one of the statues in Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters.
- Improved the specular and brightness for several weapons and armors sets materials.
Eindelijk. Ik zag het gisteren al.
Maar weer zo dom, dat je ook deze quest heel makkelijk kan verpesten.