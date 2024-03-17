Lords of the Fallen is sinds oktober 2023 beschikbaar en het was een gewaagd experiment om de franchise nieuw leven in te blazen. Een aantal zaken waren goed gelukt, andere punten helaas wat minder zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. Ontwikkelaar Hexworks had in ieder genoeg werk met het optimaliseren na de release en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe updates.

Dat is ook nu het geval en de nieuwste versie is live op alle platformen. Deze update pakt best wat zaken aan en vooral voor de PS5 spelers is er goed nieuws. Wanneer je de Soulflay soms gebruikte, wilde dat wel eens je game laten crashen. Dit is nu verholpen. Houd je graag van de PvP in deze game? Kijk dan zeker goed naar de onderstaande patch notes, want ook op dat vlak is best veel aangepast.

Today’s Highlights:

Pieta Bossfight & HUB Performance Optimization

You may notice that on your way to Skyrest, there is some construction work going on in Mournstead, this is to allow Pieta enough time to get fully battle-ready for your upcoming duel.

AMD Stability Improvement

We’ve extensively worked with our partners over at AMD to identify and resolve crashes experienced by players with AMD-specific hardware.

Ending Blocker Fixed

From players’ reports through our support we were able to uncover and resolve a rare blocker that prevented finishing the game. This issue should now be fixed. If you come across any other issues within Lords of the Fallen, please reach out via [email protected]. Huge thanks to Kal1ber_ for working with us on this, and sending in their save file, this aided in the swift resolution.

PVP Balancing

As alluded to above, in this patch we have turned our attention to various PVP balancing, to increase overall player satisfaction in multiplayer.

PVP damage multiplier reduced 0.5 > 0.25 – From your feedback and our own experiences, we felt that time-to-kill was disproportionate to optimal combat. As a result, we have decreased the PVP damage multiplayer by half, this should allow all players the opportunity to engage in more gratifying combat.

Stabs PVP damage multiplier increased overall (1.0 > 2.0 for all weapons except UGS, which is 1.0 > 1.25) – Lacking a certain oomph that we felt stabbing in combat deserved, we have increased the overall PVP damage multiplier by 2x (except UGS). This should increase the desire to perform effective stabs whilst in PVP combat.

Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow PVP damage overall reduced 1.0 > 0.33 – We have noticed a popular combo dominate PVP combat in recent weeks, which we felt needed some slight balancing to increase the variety of play. As such, we have reduced the PVP damage for Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow from 1.0 to 0.33.

Various spell PVP rebalancing – We have made an overall balancing pass of spells, elevating some spells that could do with an increase in damage, whilst decreasing the damage of other spells that appeared too strong.

PVP Status Effect buildup multiplier 0.66 > 0.5 – Due to data observed on our end, we concluded that the PVP status effect buildup was too strong, as a result, we have decreased the buildup multiplier.

Dual wield status effect buildup reduced 1.0 > 0.7 – Lastly, we have decreased the Dual wield status buildup effect to positively impact the health of player combat.

PS5

Umbral soulflay crash & blocker fixed – After some investigations on our end, we have uncovered the cause for a certain crash on PS5 after using Soulflay, and consequently fixed.

In light, we walk.HEXWORKS Team

Environment

Fixed a visual glitch with rock assets in the arena with the optional boss encounter with the Lightreaper.

Fixed a visual glitch with rock assets on the main path in Defiled Sepulchre.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to look out of the world on the roof of a building close to the boss arena in Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to look out of the game world due to a hole in the environment near the Vestige of Rosamund.

Fixed an issue that could cause blood splatter effects to only be visible up close in front of the boss arena with the Hushed Saint.

Fixed an issue that could cause certain assets to visibly disappear when moving away from the Vestige of Lydia the Numb Witch.

Multiplayer

Adjusted matchmaking to only allow connections between players using the same game version.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “New Item” badge to reappear after joining a multiplayer session.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that could cause clients to not be affected by frostbite and other effects summoned by the Hollow Crow.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that could cause the host’s character to be inivisible for a coop partner in the first scene of the pre-fight cinemantic with the Hushed Saint.

Fixed an issue that could cause certain holy weapons to deal additional magic damage in invasions.

Fixed a rare crash in multiplayer, that could cause clients to crash when the host’s tombstone appeared.

UI

Fixed an issue that wrongly displayed the Dark Crusader class unlock prompt upon defeating a lategame boss in Upper Calrath.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Vestige menu selection to automatically jump back to “Rest” when browsing the Vestige menu while looking for a multiplayer match.

Fixed an issue that wrongly displayed health bars above the Sacred Resonance of Tenacity.

Performance

Adjusted level streaming to improve game performance in Skyrest Bridge.

Adjusted level streaming to improve game performance near the boss encounter with the Sundered Monarch.

Umbral

Fixed an issue that could cause Umbral assets to visibly load in at the boss arena with Crimson Rector Percival.

Fixed an issue that could cause Umbral assets to visibly load in near the Vestige of the Pale Butcher.

Other