

Hoewel we allemaal reikhalzend uitkijken naar aanstaande dinsdag vanwege de eerste Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, is GTA Online natuurlijk ook nog altijd actueel. Wekelijks voorziet Rockstar Games het online component van Grand Theft Auto V van nieuwe content en activiteiten.

Ook mogen we deze maand nog de winter update voor GTA Online verwachten en daar heeft Rockstar Games nu de eerste details van bekendgemaakt. Leuk om te weten is dat een oude bekende zal terugkeren: Yusuf Amir. Deze vastgoedontwikkelaar bekend uit Liberty City (GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony) komt naar Los Santos. Je zal in opdracht van hem de meest gewilde voertuigen moeten stelen, strippen en verkopen.

Dit gaat onder het coverbedrijf Red’s Auto Parts, waarbij het jouw taak is om met de hulp van Jamal (Yusufs neef) diefstallen te plannen en uit te voeren. Hierbij is het mogelijk om zelf Red’s Auto Parts te kopen, wat een bergingsbedrijf is. Je bepaalt na het stelen zelf wat je doet: verkoop het aan Yusuf of gebruik de onderdelen zelf.

Verder komen er nieuwe drift modificaties naar de game voor bepaalde voertuigen en Drift Races Series. En een andere feature is dat er wilde dieren naar de game komen, waardoor je ze in de stad en omgeving zult tegenkomen. Rockstar Games heeft de belangrijkste details even op een rijtje gezet, zie hieronder:

As we continue to take further advantage of the latest PS5 and Xbox Series console hardware, December’s update will add exciting new features for players on these newer systems including:

Wildlife comes to Freemode: animals now rove the Southern San Andreas landscape across GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles

GTA+ Members will get access to The Vinewood Club Garage, a new vehicle storage facility with the capacity to hold 100 vehicles

PS5 and Xbox Series players will be able to organize and manage vehicle collections more conveniently via the Interaction Menu, moving them between garages with ease

Plus, players across all platforms will receive a host of new experience improvements, including: