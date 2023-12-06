GAME FIXES AND RELEASE NOTES

Update 3 will be available to download on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs and Steam starting early next week. Live content will begin to light up across the Career, Featured Multiplayer and Rivals from December 14, 2023.

New fixes coming in Update 3 will continue to improve the overall stability and performance of the game, alleviating some of the issues we’re seeing players report most frequently on our community channels. The team is constantly hard at work on bugs, some of which are not immediately visible to players but are critical for game stability for all players.

Below you can find the highlights of what will be fixed or improved upon in Update 3. We’ll share the full release notes next week on the Forza Support website once the update rolls out.

Fixed issue in which the Driver Level visually appeared to reset to Level 1 after downloading Update 2 and entering Test Drive in Free Play.

Rebalanced the impact on front and rear downforce when being drafted by another car.

Fixed issue causing custom wheel input layouts to reset to their default settings after relaunching the game with both a controller and steering wheel connected to the PC or console.

Fixed issue which allowed players to sell their Builders Cup reward cars, preventing them from reobtaining the cars and completing their associated Reward Showcases.

We continue to put a focus on raising our overall quality on PC, as we know we have more work to do there. Here are some of the PC-specific improvements coming in Update 3:

Stability and performance are improved on lower spec PCs.

Fixed various random crashes in multiplayer races specifically on PCs with AMD GPUs.

Reduced the occurrence of a bug where the track or other objects becomes invisible while racing.

We’ve also introduced new options in the Screen Narrator section of the Accessibility settings menu to narrate your race position and driver names ahead and behind you.

NEW TRACK – HOCKENHEIM

Known for its long straights and ultra-narrow final sector, Hockenheim is one of the great European tracks and has seen many layout changes since its introduction in the 1930s, the last of which being designed by Hermann Tilke in 2002.

Forza Motorsport has 3 Hockenheim track layouts available for you to play across Career Mode, Multiplayer, Free Play and Rivals. Set your fastest laps on the 2.8-mile Full Circuit, the 2.3-mile National Circuit and the 1.6-mile Short Circuit. Master all 3 layouts using your favorite car builds in Time Attack with leaderboards available for all car classes in the game.

NEW RACE SUITS

Level up and suit up for the grid! Forza Motorsport Update 3 introduces 33 new driver suits to the Driver Customization menu. Groups of suits will unlock at Driver Level milestones 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, and 100. Level up and unlock some unique looks that you can use to show up to the grid in style.