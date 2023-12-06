Turn 10 Studios werkt vlijtig door aan de verbeteringen en toevoegingen voor Forza Motorsport. Onlangs konden we al gaan scheuren op het Yas Marina-circuit en nu heeft de Amerikaanse ontwikkelaar aangekondigd dat we volgende week Update 3 mogen verwachten.
Naast een lijst aan fixes die onder meer de stabiliteit en performance moeten aanpakken, zullen er ook racepakken en Spotlight Cars toegevoegd worden. Twee nieuwe Career Series – Contemporary Tour en British Marques Open Tour – en Featured Multiplayer Series zullen tevens van de partij zijn en het Hockenheim-circuit maakt de update af.
De update zal op 14 december uitgerold worden voor de Xbox Series X|S en pc.
GAME FIXES AND RELEASE NOTES
Update 3 will be available to download on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs and Steam starting early next week. Live content will begin to light up across the Career, Featured Multiplayer and Rivals from December 14, 2023.
New fixes coming in Update 3 will continue to improve the overall stability and performance of the game, alleviating some of the issues we’re seeing players report most frequently on our community channels. The team is constantly hard at work on bugs, some of which are not immediately visible to players but are critical for game stability for all players.
Below you can find the highlights of what will be fixed or improved upon in Update 3. We’ll share the full release notes next week on the Forza Support website once the update rolls out.
- Fixed issue in which the Driver Level visually appeared to reset to Level 1 after downloading Update 2 and entering Test Drive in Free Play.
- Rebalanced the impact on front and rear downforce when being drafted by another car.
- Fixed issue causing custom wheel input layouts to reset to their default settings after relaunching the game with both a controller and steering wheel connected to the PC or console.
- Fixed issue which allowed players to sell their Builders Cup reward cars, preventing them from reobtaining the cars and completing their associated Reward Showcases.
We continue to put a focus on raising our overall quality on PC, as we know we have more work to do there. Here are some of the PC-specific improvements coming in Update 3:
- Stability and performance are improved on lower spec PCs.
- Fixed various random crashes in multiplayer races specifically on PCs with AMD GPUs.
- Reduced the occurrence of a bug where the track or other objects becomes invisible while racing.
We’ve also introduced new options in the Screen Narrator section of the Accessibility settings menu to narrate your race position and driver names ahead and behind you.
NEW TRACK – HOCKENHEIM
Known for its long straights and ultra-narrow final sector, Hockenheim is one of the great European tracks and has seen many layout changes since its introduction in the 1930s, the last of which being designed by Hermann Tilke in 2002.
Forza Motorsport has 3 Hockenheim track layouts available for you to play across Career Mode, Multiplayer, Free Play and Rivals. Set your fastest laps on the 2.8-mile Full Circuit, the 2.3-mile National Circuit and the 1.6-mile Short Circuit. Master all 3 layouts using your favorite car builds in Time Attack with leaderboards available for all car classes in the game.
NEW RACE SUITS
Level up and suit up for the grid! Forza Motorsport Update 3 introduces 33 new driver suits to the Driver Customization menu. Groups of suits will unlock at Driver Level milestones 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, and 100. Level up and unlock some unique looks that you can use to show up to the grid in style.
NEW CAREER SERIES – CONTEMPORARY TOUR
Experience cutting-edge performance and innovation with unquestionably modern cars in the Contemporary Tour.
The new Featured Tour begins with Italian Ingenuity, a series celebrating cars blending handcrafted beauty at extraordinary speed. From there you will experience the redefinition of powertrains as the potential of hybridization is geared towards performance rather than economy in the Hybrid Ferocity series.
In the following week, celebrate the wonders of modern aerodynamics in the Tip of The Spear series and race cars that have spent as much time in wind tunnels as state-of-the-art aircraft. Finally, conclude your journey with a modern marvel in the Valkyrie Challenge, a car which has pushed the boundaries of car design to the absolute edge.
NEW CAREER SERIES – BRITISH MARQUES OPEN TOUR
With each update to Forza Motorsport, the Open Tour gets refreshed with new events and a new reward car.
Open Tour is where you can continue the journey of your favorite cars. Cars that you’ve already built in a different Builders Cup series can be further levelled up and upgraded in the Open Tour.
In Update 3, the Open Tour will see you bring your favorite cars to take on iconic British marques. Drivatars will be using cars from Aston Martin, Jaguar, Lotus, and Mini. You are not restricted to any of these manufacturers, so you can compete with the cars you enjoy the most.
NEW FEATURED MULTIPLAYER SERIES – SPEC AND OPEN EVENTS
Here’s a look at the Featured Multiplayer calendar for Update 3:
Lotus 3-Eleven Spec Series – December 14-21
The 3-Eleven is an open-cockpit, mid-engine screamer that exemplifies Lotus founder Colin Chapman’s mantra “simplify, then add lightness.”
Formula 70s Series – December 21-28
The 1970s Golden Era of formula racing brought iconic wings and aerodynamic effects to help drivers control an escalating horsepower war between teams.
GTP/C Series – December 28-January 4
GTP Group C cars were at the pinnacle of endurance racing design in the 1980s and 90s, combining fuel saving aerodynamics with enormous horsepower that set speed records still standing today.
Mazda Miata Spec Series – January 4-11
The popular MX5 ‘94 version of the best-selling Mazda Miata is perfectly balanced to handle the most demanding road courses with the speed and agility of cars costing much, much more.
Vintage Le Mans Prototype Series – January 11-18
Reignite Le Mans’ greatest rivalries racing the most recognizable, most dominant cars of the 1960s and early 70s.