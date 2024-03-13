

Forza Motorsport is voorzien van Update 6. Deze update werd onlangs al van wat informatie voorzien, zo gaat het Car Progression systeem op de schop. Daarnaast komt de update ook met wat algemene bug fixes en andere tweaks. Qua activiteiten is de nieuwe Combustion Tour toegevoegd.

Voor een overzicht van alle belangrijke aanpassingen raadpleeg je het onderstaande kader. Een meer uitgebreid overzicht van patch notes kan je bij Forza Support vinden. Tot slot zegt de ontwikkelaar dat er dit keer geen nieuw circuit wordt toegevoegd, de eerstvolgende wat dat betreft staat gepland voor Update 7 die in april uitkomt.

Car Progression

With the changes coming to Car Progression in Forza Motorsport Update 6, you will have the freedom to equip the parts you want to install on your car regardless of Car Level.

The first change is to remove the level restriction on performance parts, making them all available at Car Level 1. This allows players to install parts in any order they wish, regardless of Car Level. Whether it’s engine swaps, race tires, or body kits, you will have the freedom to build cars your way.

Secondly, players can use in-game Credits to acquire Car Points when exiting the upgrade screen at a ratio of 4,500 Credits for 500 Car Points. This change gives you a choice to immediately upgrade your car using Credits, or if you’re saving your Credits, you can earn Car Points for upgrades through car leveling as before.

Game Improvements and Release Notes

We continue to optimize and improve the overall stability of Forza Motorsport. Update 6 introduces new fixes and experience improvements, including additional lighting options for the Livery Editor to help players see how their designs look in different conditions.

Following the addition of Daytona to our track list in Update 4, we’ve heard your feedback and have changed the pit lane exit to address track-rejoin collisions and more closely reflect the track as it is used in real life events.

This update also introduces 8 new music tracks to the game, composed by Kaveh Cohen and Michael Nielsen, and Peter Holmstrom, and these will be played while you’re in the Homespace.

Below you will find a snapshot of the other fixes and improvements in Update 6. Head on over to Forza Support to find the full release notes.