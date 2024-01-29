Goed nieuws voor Forza Motorsport spelers, want update 5 is officieel uit de doeken gedaan en die staat op de planning voor volgende maand. De update zal, vanzelfsprekend, heel wat fixes en verbeteringen met zich meebrengen én eindelijk zal ook het Nordschleife circuit aan de game worden toegevoegd.

Momenteel is er nog niet veel gezegd over het circuit, maar er volgt meer info tijdens de Forza Monthly uitzending van volgende maand. Een precieze releasedatum van update 5 is er ook nog niet, maar dit is wat er zoal gaat veranderen.