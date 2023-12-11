De Mana-franchise herleeft! Square Enix kondigde onlangs Visions of Mana aan en maakte op die manier een hele fanbase gelukkig. Het is inmiddels al jaren geleden dat we nog eens een gloednieuwe Mana-game hebben gekregen en Visions of Mana is dus zeker welkom. Inmiddels heeft de ontwikkelaar ook een blogpost geplaatst die wat meer info geeft over de game.

Een interessant stukje nieuws gaat over de algemene opzet van Visions of Mana wat betreft de spelwereld. In de trailer zien we namelijk veel open gebieden, waardoor fans zich afvroegen of dit een openwereldgame zou worden. Kort antwoord: nee, dat wordt het niet. Wel zullen er verschillende semi-open gebieden zijn waarin je op ontdekking zal kunnen gaan.

“Your journey in Visions of Mana will take you across an expansive semi-open field that you can explore smoothly. The series’ themes of nature and the elemental aspects of mana are captured through the stunningly detailed environments and vibrant, colorful graphics.”

Ook over het verhaal is al wat te lezen. We komen te weten dat we zullen spelen met Val, een jongeman die met zijn jeugdvriendin op zoek gaat naar de ‘Tree of Mana’.

“You take the role of Val – a curious and carefree young man who lives in the Fire Village of Tianeea. Once every four years, the Faerie visits regions of the world to choose alms – people who are fated to travel to the Tree of Mana, which presides over the world’s vital flow of mana. Val invites his childhood friend to a festival to welcome the visitor, but as the night falls, the sky lights up with sparkling lights and the Faerie chooses her as the alm. With the blessings of his village, Val sets out on a journey to accompany his friend to the Tree of Mana as her soul guard.”

Verwacht in de loop van volgend jaar meer details over dit nieuwe avontuur!