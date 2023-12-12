

Tijdens The Game Awards kondigde Remedy Entertainment tussen neus en lippen door aan dat de New Game+ modus voor Alan Wake deze week zou verschijnen en ze voegen daad bij woord. De update die deze modus doet toevoegen is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden.

Samen met de New Game+ modus voegt de update ook nieuwe manuscript pagina’s en video content toe. Daarnaast is de game nu te spelen op de Nightmare moeilijkheidsgraad. Verder brengt de update verschillende performance verbeteringen en lost het verschillende issues op.

Hieronder alle patch notes op een rijtje.

New Game Plus mode

New ending

New Nightmare difficulty level

New Manuscript pages and video content

Retain all unlocked videos, Charms and upgrades

NOTE: To access the New Game Plus mode, a completed playthrough of Alan Wake 2 is required. In New Game Plus, you will find the unlocked weapons in the first available shoebox for the character.

Performance

Improved overall quality of the occlusion culling algorithm, improving GPU performance especially on locations with a lot of geometry.

The performance upgrade is most visible in the PlayStation 5 Quality mode, where (incredibly) there are up to 1.8ms improvements. Cauldron Lake should be coughing less.

Optimized HUD UI content setup so rendering the HUD takes less time. This brings between ~0.5-0.7ms improvements to performance.

A few selected tweaks and optimizations for path tracing and rendering.

Improved streaming by removing occasional 10 – 100ms stalls that mostly affected Xbox Series platforms.

Reduced memory usage by 16 MB on all platforms.

[PC] Slightly improved performance on by removing some error diagnostics instrumentation.

Tutorials

Changed when some Tutorials appear in the Tutorials menu.

Added a timeout to the Tutorial about Fadeouts.

Players can now slow down to walking speed while a Tutorial is open.

Tutorial messages are not slowing down player movement speed anymore.

If tutorials are disabled, the player won’t be locked in the diorama when the first investigation clue gathering tutorial would take place…

Stability

Fixed several infuriating Lua script errors that made the game more stable and less unpredictable.

Fixed a hang on Xbox that could occur when attempting to suspend the application during launch.

Fixed audio middleware crash on Xbox Series platforms.

Fixed a rare crash that could happen during streaming.

Visuals

Somewhat reduced specular aliasing (“shimmering”) on shiny surfaces with a new algorithm.

Improved Trailer Park cinematic lighting.

Improved shadow quality inside the Valhalla Nursing Home to respect the elderly even more.

Flashlight shadows are now prioritized to avoid a blocky look in locations featuring heavy dynamic lights usage.

Fixed (or ruined, depending on your view) the “chameleon chair” visible in front of the sauna. It’s not changing color anymore.

Fixed LODs on the hotdog stand.

Fixed a variety of broken or ugly LODs.

Fixed incorrect rendering culling mode on leaf and coffee pot materials to prevent path tracing issues.

Fixed broken materials on the garage building in downtown Bright Falls raising property value.

[PC] Improved quality for low ray-tracing preset, fixing flickering fireflies on character’s faces during cinematics.

Audio & localization

Improved overall audio quality on PlayStation 5.

Fixed lip sync being off during the cinematic where Saga and Casey arrive at Cauldron Lake.

Localization fixes for agent Estevez audio lines.

Additional fixes for localized subtitles.

We are still working on the audio sync being off for some players on Xbox Series and expect to address this in our next update.

Global