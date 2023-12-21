We weten dat er nog minstens twee verhalende uitbreidingen naar Alan Wake II gaan komen en onlangs werd tevens een New Game+ modus toegevoegd. De game bevat echter nog wat kleine euvels en Remedy Entertainment werkt stevig door aan oplossingen.

De laatste patch – versie 1.00.14 – moet weer wat kleine problemen oplossen die zich voordeden in New Game+. Dubbele Charms zullen verwijderd worden uit de inventarissen van spelers en er is een fix doorgevoerd die er juist voor moet zorgen dat ze geen dubbele Charms meer kunnen verkrijgen.