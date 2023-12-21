We weten dat er nog minstens twee verhalende uitbreidingen naar Alan Wake II gaan komen en onlangs werd tevens een New Game+ modus toegevoegd. De game bevat echter nog wat kleine euvels en Remedy Entertainment werkt stevig door aan oplossingen.
De laatste patch – versie 1.00.14 – moet weer wat kleine problemen oplossen die zich voordeden in New Game+. Dubbele Charms zullen verwijderd worden uit de inventarissen van spelers en er is een fix doorgevoerd die er juist voor moet zorgen dat ze geen dubbele Charms meer kunnen verkrijgen.
PlayStation 5 (1.00.14)
Xbox Series (1.0.0.14)
PC (1.0.14)
Global
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to pick up inventory capacity upgrades as Saga at Cauldron Lake shore and at the Bright Fall’s fishing pier.
New Game Plus
- Removed duplicate Charms from the player’s inventory.
- Prevent players from getting duplicate Charms.
- New Game Plus now tracks players unlocks from all the previous games, not just from the first playthrough.
- If you already have unlocked New Game Plus, you need to load any checkpoint from a non-New Game Plus session before starting a New Game Plus.
- Note: You also need to start a completely fresh New Game Plus save file for the unlocks to take effect, after loading in an old checkpoint from a non-New Game Plus session.
- Stubborn “Bright Falls” manuscript page in the bunker forest shack has been taught some manners and is now ready to be picked up by the players.