Starfield-update 1.8.88 is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden op Xbox en pc. De update brengt een klein aantal wijzigingen met zich mee die de stabiliteit van het spel moeten verbeteren. Denk dan aan fouten die crashes veroorzaakten.

In reactie op de patch notes heeft Bethesda ook een update gegeven over waar ze mee bezig zijn. Hoewel ze niet in detail treden, kunnen ze wel kwijt dat er gewerkt wordt aan nieuwe manieren van reizen, city maps en meer. Hieronder hetgeen Bethesda precies aangaf:

“We’re also hard at work on many of new features you asked for, from city maps, to mod support, to all new ways of traveling (stay tuned!). These will be rolling out with a regular cadence of fixes and updates we expect to have roughly every six weeks.

If something can be done in a smaller hotfix in between (like the asteroid), and we feel it’s safe, we’ll get one of those out as well. Safe is the key here. We do take a lot of time to test even the smallest change in a game this large and dynamic.”