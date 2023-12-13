Starfield-update 1.8.88 is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden op Xbox en pc. De update brengt een klein aantal wijzigingen met zich mee die de stabiliteit van het spel moeten verbeteren. Denk dan aan fouten die crashes veroorzaakten.
In reactie op de patch notes heeft Bethesda ook een update gegeven over waar ze mee bezig zijn. Hoewel ze niet in detail treden, kunnen ze wel kwijt dat er gewerkt wordt aan nieuwe manieren van reizen, city maps en meer. Hieronder hetgeen Bethesda precies aangaf:
“We’re also hard at work on many of new features you asked for, from city maps, to mod support, to all new ways of traveling (stay tuned!). These will be rolling out with a regular cadence of fixes and updates we expect to have roughly every six weeks.
If something can be done in a smaller hotfix in between (like the asteroid), and we feel it’s safe, we’ll get one of those out as well. Safe is the key here. We do take a lot of time to test even the smallest change in a game this large and dynamic.”
Je kunt de patch notes hieronder bekijken.
Starfield update 1.8.88
Gameplay
- Addressed an issue that would cause space matter to become stuck to player’s ship during space travel. Loading a save will now remove the space clingon. Please note: This fix should address any space matter being stuck in your travels, but not in instances where player ships have New Atlantis attached. A fix for that will be released in a later update.
Outpost
- Fixed an issue that prevents random guns from spawning in a newly created Weapon Case after loading a save.
Save/Load
- [MSS/Xbox] Fixed an issue where players could experience crashes while saving during long playthrough without going through the Unity.
New ways of traveling as in not fast traveling lol…